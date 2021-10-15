autoevolution
Fifth Gear Will Return With Former Top Gear Presenter Rory Reid

15 Oct 2021, 15:53 UTC ·
Have you been missing the Fifth Gear TV Show since it ended two years ago? Well, if you did, we have news that you might enjoy, as it is coming back on air as Fifth Gear: Recharged. As you can imagine, the Recharged part of the name comes from the fact that it will be an EV show. 
Rory Reid is the first presenter to be confirmed on the team, and he is meant to broaden the audience. You may know him from his work on YouTube, but also from his stint from 2016 to 2019 at BBC's Top Gear. 

The team will also include former hosts Jason Plato and Vicki Butler-Henderson, while former Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok will also be a part of the crew. Moreover, as Deadline notes, the Fifth Gear: Recharged show will continue to include engineer Jimmy DeVille along with EV consumer journalist Grace Webb. 

North One will be in charge of producing the show, and the company's founder, Neil Duncanson, has explained that the original Fifth Gear show "had EVs as a byline, but the new one will have internal combustion engines in that role." The goal is to reflect changes in market and audience behavior, as Duncanson explained. 

Fortunately for viewers, North One also produced coverage of Formula-E, so they have experience in filming electric vehicles. It will be interesting to watch the new format of the show, and we hope to be entertained and even learn something while we are at it. 

As you may remember from 2019, Tiff Needell was forced out of Fifth Gear with no public explanation. Fans were not happy with the switch, and many identified Tiff with the Fifth Gear Show. Fortunately, we can still watch him on YouTube on the Lovecars channel. 

Switching from ICE vehicles to EVs might upset other fans, and some may not want to watch the new show at all. Just like it happened with Top Gear with the first new crew after Clarkson, Hammond, and May moved on, not everyone is going to be happy.  

Photo gallery shows various screenshots from several Fifth Gear episodes, while the image at the top of the article features Rory Reid on a different channel.
