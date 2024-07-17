fifteen52 Unveils New RSR Wheels, Virtual Artists Immediately Try Them on Cool Rides

fifteen52, the home of performance and off-road wheels since 1996 in Carson, California, has recently introduced the new RSR Holeshot, Apex, and Sector flow-formed programs and then asked some of their virtual artist friends to imagine them on cool vehicles from across the automotive market.
What happens when a cool aftermarket outlet meets with the parallel universes of vehicular CGI? Well, only good things come from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, that's for sure. fifteen52 loves the art of 'flow forming,' which in their own words means "spin forging, (which) is a state-of-the-art manufacturing/wizardry process that combines the best of both worlds: precision engineering and advanced metallurgy."
More precisely, unlike classic methods (low-pressure or gravity casting), flow forming begins with "a cast wheel, and then heat and pressure are applied to its inner barrel while being spun. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, reducing weight while increasing its tensile strength and shock resistance." There, now you know the basics of this metalwork practice, which was invented in Sweden in the 1950s to create metal vessels and containers.
The fifteen52 RSR program is the original flow-forming example from the company – they first started it back in 2019. Now they're adding next to the Apex RSR, the all-new Sector RSR, and also bringing back Holeshot RSR – obviously, the pixel masters had an ample pool of choice, so let's get started. The design feels modern and vintage at the same time, so Andreas Richter from AR Visual 3D Design decided to put their vision on his dream E46 BMW M3 that's partially made out of carbon fiber.
Do you want something ready for the track because the RSRs feel like motorsport at its best? No worries, the famous Jon Sibal has the area covered with their Holeshot RSR wheel as well as a JGTC-inspired (All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship) Nissan Z, complete with a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit and center lock configuration. It's an awesome blend of old and new, right?
Well, we continue the vintage pursuit in modern configuration with Abimelec Arellano from 'abimelecdesign' and let's take a look at the fresh and bonkers widebody kit design for the current BMW M8. It was inspired by the BMW E9 CSL (Batmobile) racecar from the early 1970s, and it also used the Holeshot RSR to complete the track-ready looks. It's also elegant enough to use as a daily ride.
Last but not least, we arrive at our favorite dream build – the simple pairing of bronze-painted fifteen52 RSR Apex aftermarket wheels and the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang Dark Horse by Karan Adivi, the virtual artist signing as karanadivi on social media. There isn't much to say about this idea – it just goes to show that the latest 'Stang (which kicks off at more than $63k in 500-hp Dark Horse trim) looks gorgeous with even the simplest additions like a set of great aftermarket wheels and some white-script tires.
More precisely, unlike classic methods (low-pressure or gravity casting), flow forming begins with "a cast wheel, and then heat and pressure are applied to its inner barrel while being spun. This process stretches and compresses the aluminum, reducing weight while increasing its tensile strength and shock resistance." There, now you know the basics of this metalwork practice, which was invented in Sweden in the 1950s to create metal vessels and containers.
The fifteen52 RSR program is the original flow-forming example from the company – they first started it back in 2019. Now they're adding next to the Apex RSR, the all-new Sector RSR, and also bringing back Holeshot RSR – obviously, the pixel masters had an ample pool of choice, so let's get started. The design feels modern and vintage at the same time, so Andreas Richter from AR Visual 3D Design decided to put their vision on his dream E46 BMW M3 that's partially made out of carbon fiber.
Do you want something ready for the track because the RSRs feel like motorsport at its best? No worries, the famous Jon Sibal has the area covered with their Holeshot RSR wheel as well as a JGTC-inspired (All Japan Grand Touring Car Championship) Nissan Z, complete with a bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit and center lock configuration. It's an awesome blend of old and new, right?
Well, we continue the vintage pursuit in modern configuration with Abimelec Arellano from 'abimelecdesign' and let's take a look at the fresh and bonkers widebody kit design for the current BMW M8. It was inspired by the BMW E9 CSL (Batmobile) racecar from the early 1970s, and it also used the Holeshot RSR to complete the track-ready looks. It's also elegant enough to use as a daily ride.
Last but not least, we arrive at our favorite dream build – the simple pairing of bronze-painted fifteen52 RSR Apex aftermarket wheels and the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang Dark Horse by Karan Adivi, the virtual artist signing as karanadivi on social media. There isn't much to say about this idea – it just goes to show that the latest 'Stang (which kicks off at more than $63k in 500-hp Dark Horse trim) looks gorgeous with even the simplest additions like a set of great aftermarket wheels and some white-script tires.