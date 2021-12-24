Fierce SU-34 Bombers Ready for Intense Training During the Infamous Russian Winter

History has proven that the outrageous Russian winter can be one of the country’s strategic assets when it comes to defense but is always a challenge that requires extra effort and attention. Built to withstand this land’s extreme temperatures and vast length, the Russian military aircraft are legendary for a good reason.
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a batch of Sukhoi Su-34 bomber aircraft arrived in Lipetsk, where the state aviation personnel training and military testing center of the Russian Defense Ministry is located. They had flown for almost 2,485 miles (4,000 km), from the Novosibirsk airfield, without performing any landings in-between.
This marks the beginning of the winter training period for the bomber, and it’s probably safe to say that this might be one of the most challenging seasonal training sessions out there, given the harsh characteristics of this country’s climate.
THe Sukhoi SU-34, also known as the Fullback, is another one of the famous military aircraft that began their career during the Soviet era and were later modernized. Considered a successor of the Su-24M tactical bomber, the Su-34 is classified as a fourth-generation aircraft. It was completed in 2010 and entered service within the Russian Air Force by 2014.
A twin-engine, twin-seat supersonic aircraft, the Su-34 was built with a modified nose section in order to make room for the advanced radar. The capacity of its fuel tanks was also increased. Additionally, thanks to the in-flight refueling system, it can endure up to 10 hours of flight. As its manufacturer points out, the bomber features an armored cockpit and state-of-the-art avionics, plus a “highly-intelligent” radar and defense system.
Designed to engage and destroy mainly naval targets, the Su-34 carries long-range weapons, both air-to-surface and air-to-air. Earlier this year, it was reportedly equipped with Russia’s latest anti-ship missile, the Kh-35U, which makes this bomber even deadlier and capable of attacking a fleet of ships.
After the spring trials of the newly-integrated missile, it’s now time for the Su-34 to face the challenges of extended winter training.
