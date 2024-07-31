Fierce Battle: How This Navigation App Tries to Defeat King Google Maps

The navigation software market keeps growing, but no matter if we like it or not, the vast majority of users still rely on the big names whenever they want to go from where they are to a different place.
Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps dominate this space, and despite offering similar features, users pick one for different reasons.
I might be subjective, but I think Google Maps is great for searching, Waze is fantastic for people who want to know everything about what happens on the road and don't mind routes with a million turns to save one or two minutes, and Apple Maps is the right choice for iPhone users where the detailed city experience is already live.
However, these are not the only choices when it comes to navigation software. Navigation specialists like TomTom and HERE are also more committed to improving their mobile apps, bringing their know-how and resources to smartphones after already dominating the automotive space thanks to partnerships with car manufacturers.
However, users giving up on native car software—where their navigation solutions are available—and embracing Android Auto and CarPlay mean these companies must focus more on smartphones.
This is what HERE does right now, and the latest updates received by its navigation software confirm the company's ambitions in this direction.
It's almost an all-in-one navigation solution that you can use without paying, so if you were looking for a Google Maps alternative, it might be worth a chance.
The latest updates prove that HERE has become more committed to its mobile offering, though I think the company should accelerate its release pace. Updates still land approximately once per month, and while I understand that new features need time to launch, the parent company must move faster if it wants to catch up.
The first major update of the year landed in February when HERE WeGo received improved voice guidance with visual references. This allowed the application to offer more detailed voice instructions when navigating, including directions based on what you see around the car, such as traffic lights and landmarks. The improvement makes it easier to determine where you need to make a turn, as it helps drivers figure out where they are and how to follow the suggested route without taking their eyes off the road.
HERE has also improved offline map management. While Google Maps allows you to download maps using an on-screen selection tool – what a nightmare it is to select multiple regions – HERE WeGo allows you to download the full maps for an entire city or country. If you travel in multiple countries on a road trip, you can download their full maps, so you won't lose navigation when the data connection is no longer available.
A recent update allows users to start, pause, cancel, and resume map updates, putting them in full control of the process. This is important because map updates could be large, depending on how many offline maps you store on your device.
The application also received support for danger zones in France, a country where reporting police is forbidden. Danger zones replace police reports, so when you drive in France, you will get notifications to let you know that a speed check might be happening on the route.
Overall, HERE WeGo makes good progress, and while some users still don't consider it a fully featured Google Maps alternative, it's slowly getting there.
If you still search for a Google Maps replacement, software from Sygic (albeit not available free of charge), TomTom, and others could help improve navigation in your car. However, all these updates prove that navigation specialists consider smartphones more important for their long-term strategies, once again confirming that despite carmakers' attempts, they still can't claim full control of the infotainment.
HERE WeGo is an application whose feature lineup includes the essentials, starting with support for driving, walking, and public transportation. It includes parking information, turn-by-turn voice guidance, multiple stops, offline maps, and support for CarPlay and Android Auto.
The same month witnessed the debut of road sign integration. With this feature, HERE WeGo can warn of important road signs, such as a stop sign, with information concerning the remaining distance as you approach it displayed on the screen. You can also configure what signs you want to be warned of, but overall, it's a great feature to make the road more predictable, especially when driving in an unfamiliar region.
