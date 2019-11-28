autoevolution

Fiat Recalls U.S. 500 Over Detaching Shifter Cable Bushing

28 Nov 2019, 20:23 UTC ·
Fiat in the United States is synonymous with poor build quality. Looking up recalls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website for the 500 reveals no fewer than four campaigns for the 2013 model year, and the latest involves the shifter cable detaching from the transmission.
Following recalls for a breaking shift cable, clutch diaphragm spring that may fracture, and unexpected shifts into neutral, we can’t exactly say we’re surprised by this latest development. No fewer than 51,788 examples of the breed are “potentially involved” according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, covering the 2012 and 2013 model years with the six-speed automatic option.

The suspect period has been identified to December 2nd, 2010 through January 30th, 2013. In this time frame, FCA built the 500 with shift cable bushings made of urethane. These bushings may suffer from deterioration with the passing of time, meaning that the shifter cable may detach from the transmission.

Without the shifter cable connected to the transmission, you can bid farewell to shifting from park to drive to neutral or to reverse. The worst-case scenario would also light up a warning in the instrument cluster, and as you would expect, unintended vehicle movement and a potential crash may occur.

An investigation into this matter started on May 22nd, 2019 according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and at the beginning of November, the boffins at FCA finally made the call. Fiat Chrysler is currently “aware of three accidents and zero injuries related to this issue.”

After notifying owners by first-class mail, the dealerships are to replace shifter cable adjusters at no charge to the customers. The proposed fix doesn’t sound exactly reassuring, but then again, buying a Fiat in the U.S. for Toyota Corolla money isn’t exactly the most inspired choice in the first place.

On a related note, have you heard the 500 has been discontinued in the United States? Over in Europe, the cutesy little city car is getting a top-to-bottom redesign next year, including an all-new electric option.
