Fiat Panda Remains Accessible in the UK, Starting at Less Than £12k

Updated just in time to properly celebrate its important anniversary, the 2021 Fiat Panda comes with a mildly refreshed design, new range, and trim options, as well as two efficient gasoline powertrains. The Italian automaker has programmed first deliveries for November, with prices kicking off at £11,895.
That would be around $15,466, according to the current exchange rates – but we all know the little Italian city car is not available in the United States. A model that thrives in crowded cities, the 40-year-old Panda has been facelifted for the new model year and is now making its way into European showrooms – and across the British Channel into the United Kingdom.
There, it arrives with a slightly refreshed design which includes upgraded bumpers, new exterior hues, new 16-inch alloys, and a greener interior that now has seats and a dashboard manufactured from recycled materials.
A total of three ranges have been created going forward – the Life and Cross models are joined by the newly introduced Panda Sport. The company also reorganized the trim levels into Panda (£11,895 OTR), City Life, Wild 4x4, Sport, City Cross and Cross 4x4.
Because it remains a fan-favorite, the Panda still has the 4x4 option available for 2021MY, offered in two versions (Wild 4x4 for £16,295 and Cross 4x4 for £17,995). These models are exclusively available with the well-known 0.9-liter 85hp Twinair engine.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Panda range is equipped with an even more efficient 1.0-liter mild hybrid powertrain, packing 70 hp and hooked to a six-speed transmission. The 4x2 MHEV range has more accessible pricing than its all-wheel drive counterpart, the top version costing £13,995 in City Cross guise.
The main novelty for the 2021 Panda is the introduction of the Sport version, packing dedicated 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, dark rear windows, as well as an exclusive matt gray shade for the body, among others. The interior follows the trend, with titanium-colored touches for the dash, and a new dark grey upholstery for the seats or red stitches for the steering wheel.
