autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

Fiat Panda Remains Accessible in the UK, Starting at Less Than £12k

26 Oct 2020, 8:14 UTC ·
Home > News > Car Profile
Updated just in time to properly celebrate its important anniversary, the 2021 Fiat Panda comes with a mildly refreshed design, new range, and trim options, as well as two efficient gasoline powertrains. The Italian automaker has programmed first deliveries for November, with prices kicking off at £11,895.
13 photos
2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing2021 Fiat Panda UK pricing
That would be around $15,466, according to the current exchange rates – but we all know the little Italian city car is not available in the United States. A model that thrives in crowded cities, the 40-year-old Panda has been facelifted for the new model year and is now making its way into European showrooms – and across the British Channel into the United Kingdom.

There, it arrives with a slightly refreshed design which includes upgraded bumpers, new exterior hues, new 16-inch alloys, and a greener interior that now has seats and a dashboard manufactured from recycled materials.

A total of three ranges have been created going forward – the Life and Cross models are joined by the newly introduced Panda Sport. The company also reorganized the trim levels into Panda (£11,895 OTR), City Life, Wild 4x4, Sport, City Cross and Cross 4x4.

Because it remains a fan-favorite, the Panda still has the 4x4 option available for 2021MY, offered in two versions (Wild 4x4 for £16,295 and Cross 4x4 for £17,995). These models are exclusively available with the well-known 0.9-liter 85hp Twinair engine.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Panda range is equipped with an even more efficient 1.0-liter mild hybrid powertrain, packing 70 hp and hooked to a six-speed transmission. The 4x2 MHEV range has more accessible pricing than its all-wheel drive counterpart, the top version costing £13,995 in City Cross guise.

The main novelty for the 2021 Panda is the introduction of the Sport version, packing dedicated 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, dark rear windows, as well as an exclusive matt gray shade for the body, among others. The interior follows the trend, with titanium-colored touches for the dash, and a new dark grey upholstery for the seats or red stitches for the steering wheel.

2021 Fiat Panda Fiat Panda facelift UK 2021MY pricing
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day