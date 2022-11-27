Fiat Could Launch Two New SUVs With the Iconic Names 600 and Multipla

Italian blog autopassioneitaliana claims that Fiat will resurrect the Fiat 600 and Multipla names as two SUVs.
After the success of the Fiat 500 with all its derivatives, Fiat is thinking of reviving other iconic names such as the Fiat 600 and Multipla, according to italian blog autopassioneitaliana.
To this end, the Italians are supposedly planning to reorganize the model range and want to bring more SUVs to the market because the demand for this type of vehicle is still growing.
Thus, in autumn 2023, Fiat reportedly wants to launch a small-class SUV, 4 meters long and 1.52 meters high on the CMP platform of the PSA group that will have petrol, hybrid, and electric propulsion. The model is supposed to be called Fiat 600 (the electric version will be called 600e) and will be produced in Poland.
The second project aims to replace the compact hatch Tipo and the SUV 500X with an SUV between the B and C class, which will also be based on the CMP platform. PSA developed this platform in 2018, and the first model built on this platform was the DS3. After that, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008, and the new Jeep Avenger followed.
This SUV would be called Multipla and would be built in Turkey, as Fiat will move the Doblo and Doblo electric production to Spain, and thus production capacity would be available. Other sources mention that Fiat Multipla could be produced in Slovakia, in Trnava where Peugeot and Citroen models have been produced so far. The Multipla will appear in 2024, but the final name still needs to be determined.
Fiat also reportedly plan to build a successor to another imported model in its history, the Punto. The Italians used to have a small class model called the Argo, which is only available in South America. Using the same CMP platform, the Italians want to develop a new model to produce in Brazil for the South American market and in Serbia for Europe.
The new model will be called Panda in Europe and keep the Argo name in South America. The name Panda may need clarification, though, as it will not be a mini-class model but a small-class model, having the size of Peugeot 208 or Opel Corsa.
To this end, the Italians are supposedly planning to reorganize the model range and want to bring more SUVs to the market because the demand for this type of vehicle is still growing.
Thus, in autumn 2023, Fiat reportedly wants to launch a small-class SUV, 4 meters long and 1.52 meters high on the CMP platform of the PSA group that will have petrol, hybrid, and electric propulsion. The model is supposed to be called Fiat 600 (the electric version will be called 600e) and will be produced in Poland.
The second project aims to replace the compact hatch Tipo and the SUV 500X with an SUV between the B and C class, which will also be based on the CMP platform. PSA developed this platform in 2018, and the first model built on this platform was the DS3. After that, Opel Mokka, Peugeot 2008, and the new Jeep Avenger followed.
This SUV would be called Multipla and would be built in Turkey, as Fiat will move the Doblo and Doblo electric production to Spain, and thus production capacity would be available. Other sources mention that Fiat Multipla could be produced in Slovakia, in Trnava where Peugeot and Citroen models have been produced so far. The Multipla will appear in 2024, but the final name still needs to be determined.
Fiat also reportedly plan to build a successor to another imported model in its history, the Punto. The Italians used to have a small class model called the Argo, which is only available in South America. Using the same CMP platform, the Italians want to develop a new model to produce in Brazil for the South American market and in Serbia for Europe.
The new model will be called Panda in Europe and keep the Argo name in South America. The name Panda may need clarification, though, as it will not be a mini-class model but a small-class model, having the size of Peugeot 208 or Opel Corsa.