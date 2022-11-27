Fiat Could Launch Two New SUVs With the Iconic Names 600 and Multipla

Italian blog autopassioneitaliana claims that Fiat will resurrect the Fiat 600 and Multipla names as two SUVs.

Editor's note: The article shows photos of the Fiat Multipla and current Fiat models: Panda, 500X, Tipo, and Argo, as there are no photos of future models.

