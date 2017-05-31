Fiat Argo Finally Gets Detailed, There's a "Mopar" Hot Hatch Version

We showed you the Fiat Argo a few weeks ago, but the tech details took a little longer to arrive. The new photo gallery is also worth your time, even if you don't live in Brazil.





The design team was led by Peter Fassbender. Not to be confused with the actor who played Magneto, this man is responsible for the Toro pickup, which recently grabbed a Red Dot Design Award. AT 4 meters, the Argo is the same length as the Punto, and its wheelbase is only one centimeter longer. The range is pretty big, but for us, the headline grabber was the Argo HGT "Opening Edition Mopar." The blue car could be described as a hot hatch of sorts. It features a standard contrasting black roof, bigger wheels, red stripes, a diffuser and larger exhaust.Production will be strictly limited to 1,000 units, the Mopar part of its designation being due to a set of darkened 16-inch wheels and upgraded speaker kit. Mopar's trademark logo can also be seen on the rear.Even if you don't spend extra for the limited edition, the HGT comes standard with an ethanol-compatible 1.8-liter engine producing 139 horsepower. Apparently, it will do the 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds, which isn't really that fast. There's also a 6-speed automatic configuration that adds an armrest and cruise control.However, most Argos will be sold with lesser engines. At the bottom of the range is a 1.0-liter Firefly engine producing 77 hp despite boasting only six valves. Alternatively, you could buy the 109 hp 1.3-liter four-banger. Fiat says they will account for about 75% of sales.Argo will target current market leaders like the Chevrolet Onix Hyundai HB20 , and Ford Ka. However, it's not yet clear if it will ever be offered in Europe or Asia, where the Punto needs replacing. Between the large infotainment screen and the auto climate controls, it looks like a good match for the Sandero.The design team was led by Peter Fassbender. Not to be confused with the actor who played Magneto, this man is responsible for the Toro pickup, which recently grabbed a Red Dot Design Award. AT 4 meters, the Argo is the same length as the Punto, and its wheelbase is only one centimeter longer.