Fiat 500e B.500 MAI TROPPO Is a Bvlgari Bespoke Jewel on Wheels

Fiat is shining brighter than a star at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show that has officially opened its gates for the media today with three notable presences, all of which were based on the 500e.
This article is dedicated to the B.500 MAI Troppo, which was made in collaboration with Bvlgari, and joins the 500e Kartell, and 500e Giorgio Armani under the spotlight at the car event in the City of Angels.
Said to “pay homage to craftsmanship and beauty,” the one-off B.500 MAI TROPPO bears the signature of Bvlgari inside and out, with great attention to detail. Its name means ‘Never Too Much’ in Italian, and it boasts all various precious stones and even gold.
Recovered from the scraps of jewelry making, the latter was used as powder in the saffron-color pearlescent finish of the car, which is said to have been inspired by “the chromatic variegation of Roman sunsets.” The front moldings and side sills were made using a glazing technique, and even the bi-tone wheels are bespoke, displaying Bvlgari’s logo, and featuring badges in polished gold.
The same theme continues on the inside, where the B.500 MAI TROPPO has a unique dashboard fascia. Semi-precious stones, including topaz, amethyst, and citrine, can be seen here too, in a removable brooch made by Bvlgari’s master goldsmiths, in the middle of the steering wheel. Leather-wrapped seats, with ‘Diva’ pattern embroidery, as well as scarf inserts, and gold details are part of the makeover, contributing to the special nature of the car.
Will you be able to buy one of the three bespoke creations based on the 500e and shown in Los Angeles? Probably not, as Fiat hasn’t said anything about it. What they did emphasize, however, was the fact that the electric supermini will officially launch in the United States in early 2024. That’s no typo, as they will display it at next year’s L.A. Auto Show, announcing all the juicy details about it for our market at the same time.
