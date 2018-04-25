Fiat 500 Abarth Has Rollover Crash during Autocross Event

When one thinks of an autocross event, a whole world of possibilities involving the connection to the personal car and sweet chronograph numbers is born. Then again, such velocity gatherings can also lead to accidents and we're here to bring you an example of that. We're talking about an US-held Auto-X gathering that saw a Fiat 500 Abarth rolling over.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, it all started when the driver noticed the machine was only relying on two wheels. She did the right thing, namely countersteering in the direction where the car was leaning.



Alas, the little Abarth ended up tipping on the other side and eventually rolled over - the clip documenting the shenanigan, which was recorded using the dash cam on the hot hatch, shows the whole thing and, even from behind the screen, this can be a pretty scarry experience.



The adventure took place last fall, at the Muffin Racing Snake River Region SCCA, with the driver taking to YouTube to share her adventure with the world (we must thank Redditor



When asked for further details, she provided some in a YT comment: "This was a '13 Fiat 500 Abarth. Cause was too much stiffness, fresh semi-sticky tires, and exiting an element late over iffy pavementÿ,"



We've talked about the said ration of hot hatches before. And while these compact velocity tools don't show their limits often, things go terribly wrong then they do. For one thing, there are certain Nurburgring corners that have a thing for putting go-fast compacts on their roofs, with the most famous bend of the sort being



