Feverish 1.5JZ Toyota Cressida Rips So Hard, Wrecks Hoonigan's Burnyard

Nothing starts the week better than a rowdy 1.5JZ drift car stomping a burnyard. We are not talking about a Toyota Supra but a 1990 Toyota Cressida. As impossible as it may be to picture a boxy 189.6-inch 90’s mid-size sedan drifting through Hoonigan’s Tire Slayer Studios—this Cressida packs a nasty surprise.
Hoonigan’s Gary, Micah, and Corey featured an iconic drift car on their last episode at the Hoonigan Store Tire Slayer Studios. And while nothing normal ever makes an appearance at the burnyard, Derek’s 1.5JZ 1990 Toyota Cressida was an exception.
Yes, you read that right. This rowdy 1990 Toyota Cressida has a unique setup under the hood – a 1.5JZ engine. Simply put, it’s a 1JZGTE head with a 2JZGTE bottom-end. It's the sweet spot between two of the most iconic motors out of Toyota.
Derek’s owned this 1990 Toyota Cressida for 5-years. It initially had a 1JZ VVTi stock long block engine with a GReddy t67 turbo. As peppy as that setup was, he wanted more out of it and slowly customized it to its current state.
Derek completed the entire build on his own, in his garage. It currently runs a 2JZ bottom end with CP Pistons Manley rods, a rear-mounted radiator, and a radium fuel cell. It hits full boost at 3,600 rpm.
When it was time to hit the burnyard, the 1990 Cressida brought it down, literally wrecking Hoonigan’s K-rails and dragging its rear bumper and tail-lights down the Tire Slayer Studios. I wouldn’t rate its performance as a fail – it’s one of the rowdiest, kicka** drifting ever witnessed at the grounds.
Derek’s 1990 Toyota Cressida might look majestic in red, but when you press the play button, all hell breaks loose. I have a suggestion for Derek. Rip off the “Booty Hustler” decal at the back for “Go Hard or Go Home!”
