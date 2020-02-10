Ferrari’s 2019 Formula 1 Posters Are Much Better Than the Team’s Results

It’s been quite some time since one of the most revered names of the Formula 1, Ferrari, managed to win a drivers or constructors title: such a thing last happened in 2007, and that’s more than a decade ago.
For the past six years, the dominant name of the series has been Mercedes-AMG Petronas. The German team broke all records last year when, for the sixth consecutive time, its drivers climbed to the top of the ranks. They did so in October, after the Japanese Grand Prix, with four full races ahead of the official end of the season.
With Lewis Hamilton once again leading the German charge to the top and his teammate Valtteri Bottas following close behind, there was no scent of Ferrari or its drivers on the podium. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel, the two Ferrari drivers of last season, only managed to end the year in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.
This isn’t stopping the Italians from painting their participation of Formula 1 in very pretty colors. As they've been doing for a number of years now, the team has already posted on the Formula 1 website what it calls cover arts of last years races.
These images are, in essence, posters meant to highlight Ferrari’s entry in the Formula 1 GPs of last year. At times, as you can see in the attached gallery, these posters are much more exciting than what Ferrari actually managed to do in the race.
Also, at the beginning of last weekend, the Scuderia started revving its engines and burning tires in preparation for the upcoming seasons. As usual, at this point hopes are high, but one never truly knows what each of the races will bring.
No matter how this next season will be, it will likely not compare to the incredible streak of 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004, when Michael Schumacher was king. But you can rest assured that at the end of the season, we’ll at least have another cool set of cover arts to look at.
