Ferrari SF90 Stradale Hybrid Leaks Ahead of Debut, Looks Complicated

Today is a big dar for Maranello, with Ferrari set to release the second hybrid model in its history. The machine is reportedly named SF90 Stradale - while the first part of the designation is shared with the Prancing Horse's 2019 F1 car (the numeric part is a nod to Scuderia Ferrari's 90 years of activity), "stadale" stands for street car in Italian.
The newcomer has been teased and while the official bits didn't give us too many clues (we can say the same about the blured photos supercar collector Kris Singh shared on social media), a leaked photo of the velocity tool has now surfaced online.
As we've mentioned before, the appearance of the hybrid supercar resembles the J50 uber-limited model (Japan only) and the SP38 one-off.
And while there are multiple design elements that set the SF90 Stradale apart from the F8 Tributo, the fresh arrival still resembles the latter. So perhaps someone grabbing a used 458 Italia today and explaining how the car is related to Maranello's new hybrid might not be 100 percent wrong, since the 488 and the F8 Tributo continuing that bloodline feature evolutions of the 458's architecture.
As far as we can tell from this image, the SF90 Stradale features the same futurirstic design as most contemporary Fezzas and unlike the retro-styled Monza SP1 and SP2. And while choosing one side or the other is a matter of taste, having to deal with the busy design dictated by aero is something else.
The newcomer doesn't just borrow half of its name from the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One car, but is also a hybrid like the racer.
Forum chat mentions a mix between the twin-turbo V8 used on the F8 Tributo and up to three electric motors. This would bring the total output to 1,000 PS (986 hp) and, of course, involve gas-electric AWD, with each of the front wheels expected to receive its own motor.
If those numbers are correct, we can say that the Ferrari F90 Stradale packs more muscle than the LaFerrari.
