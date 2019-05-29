autoevolution

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Hybrid Leaks Ahead of Debut, Looks Complicated

29 May 2019, 7:51 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Today is a big dar for Maranello, with Ferrari set to release the second hybrid model in its history. The machine is reportedly named SF90 Stradale - while the first part of the designation is shared with the Prancing Horse's 2019 F1 car (the numeric part is a nod to Scuderia Ferrari's 90 years of activity), "stadale" stands for street car in Italian.
90 photos
Ferrari F173 hybrid supercarFerrari F173 hybrid supercarFerrari F173 hybrid supercarFerrari F173 hybrid supercarFerrari F173 Hybrid Supercar teasedFerrari F173 Hybrid Supercar teasedV8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar (F173) reveal invitationV8-powered Ferrari Hybrid Supercar (F173)Ferrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 TributoFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in GenevaFerrari F8 Tributo in Geneva
The newcomer has been teased and while the official bits didn't give us too many clues (we can say the same about the blured photos supercar collector Kris Singh shared on social media), a leaked photo of the velocity tool has now surfaced online.

As we've mentioned before, the appearance of the hybrid supercar resembles the J50 uber-limited model (Japan only) and the SP38 one-off.

And while there are multiple design elements that set the SF90 Stradale apart from the F8 Tributo, the fresh arrival still resembles the latter. So perhaps someone grabbing a used 458 Italia today and explaining how the car is related to Maranello's new hybrid might not be 100 percent wrong, since the 488 and the F8 Tributo continuing that bloodline feature evolutions of the 458's architecture.

As far as we can tell from this image, the SF90 Stradale features the same futurirstic design as most contemporary Fezzas and unlike the retro-styled Monza SP1 and SP2. And while choosing one side or the other is a matter of taste, having to deal with the busy design dictated by aero is something else.

The newcomer doesn't just borrow half of its name from the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One car, but is also a hybrid like the racer.

Forum chat mentions a mix between the twin-turbo V8 used on the F8 Tributo and up to three electric motors. This would bring the total output to 1,000 PS (986 hp) and, of course, involve gas-electric AWD, with each of the front wheels expected to receive its own motor.

If those numbers are correct, we can say that the Ferrari F90 Stradale packs more muscle than the LaFerrari.

Ferrari Ferrari SF90 Stradale leaked Hybrid supercar hypercar
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 