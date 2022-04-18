Ferrari Says It’s Too Early to Consider Leclerc vs. Sainz Team Orders, Despite Points Gap

Scuderia Ferrari looks like the team to beat this season, with Charles Leclerc having already emerged as title favorite after winning two of the first three races. His teammate, Carlos Sainz, has looked strong too, although a DNF in Australia has generated a 38-point gap between the Spanish driver and Leclerc.
Even though Leclerc is currently in the best position to make a title run, team principal Mattia Binotto insists that Ferrari isn’t quite ready to throw all its weight behind one driver – at least, not just yet, reports Motorsport.
“It’s only three races which have been done now,” explained Binotto. “There are still 20 races left, hopefully 19 or 20. So the championship is still very long. Our drivers are free to fight, and I am really looking forward and enjoying that they are battling for a good place, and first place, if possible.”
Leclerc currently leads the championship with a total of 71 points through three races, while Sainz is third, having amassed 33 points. Mathematically, a win by the latter and a DNF for Leclerc could easily throw Sainz back in the mix for an F1 crown.
What’s abundantly clear is that both drivers are enjoying the heck out of their F1-75 car, which appears to have few (if any) weaknesses.
“It is a very strong car for sure,” said Leclerc. “I think until now it’s fitting my driving well. I understood the car very early in the season and I think that is helping me for now. This has been a good surprise. But yeah, we need to keep pushing obviously. For now, it’s going extremely well.”
Next up on the calendar is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which will also feature a Sprint Race on Saturday. The main race is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, at 9 am EST.
