Ferrari Roma Virtually Grows Into a Stylish Sedan, Should Porsche Be Scared?

All it took in order for the Ferrari Roma to grow into a sedan were numerous mouse clicks, combined with some photo-editing skills. Thus, say hello to the model that will likely never happen because most of you only want crossovers.
A family-friendly car, and a solid low-riding alternative to the Ferrari Purosangue, the project is the work of sugardesign_1, who just took to social media to share it.
Retaining the looks of the real thing, it is almost identical up to the A-pillars. Further back, it has a slightly longer wheelbase, an extra pair of doors that would improve ingress and egress for those sitting at the rear, shorter front doors, and different flush-mounted handles. The roofline is slightly longer, the back end design hasn’t been changed a bit, and the same goes for the wheels too.
A hypothetical four-door variant of the Roma would inevitably go up against the likes of other similar cars, including the Porsche Panamera, Audi RS 7, BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe, and Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. And considering that it would come from an exotic company, it would probably be way pricier than these more mainstream models. At the same time, it might pose a threat to the brand’s first-ever high-riding model, the Purosangue, and since Ferrari doesn’t need any headaches, it is obvious that it will never happen, isn’t it?
If it somehow would, then it would make use of the same powertrain as the 2+2 coupe, namely the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8. The engine churns out 611 hp (620 ps / 456 kW) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque, working in conjunction with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Ferrari claims that the Roma needs 3.4 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) and that it can top out at over 199 mph (320 kph).
