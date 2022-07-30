Ferrari Roma Talks the Mansory Talk, Because When in Rome…

If you take a look on their official website, then you will see that their portfolio is vast. In fact, it is so big that it doesn’t only include rides signed by Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Bugatti, but from other brands too. Audi, Cadillac, Tesla, Land Rover, BMW, Lotus, Ford, Mercedes, and even smart cars have fallen in their hands over the years.
As for the latest creation to bear the signature of Mansory, it came to life in Maranello, sketched out under the close watch of Flavio Manzoni, and it is closely related to the Portofino. The Ferrari Roma in question has had its exterior looks revised to the point where it follows in the footsteps of the tuner’s ridiculous creations, even though when taken separately, the add-ons aren’t that drastic.
Otherwise a sleek-looking GT, with a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout, the Ferrari Roma has received way too many bits and pieces in this instance. A side-by-side comparison with the stock model reveals that the chin spoiler is much bigger, and that the add-ons below the headlights came from the aftermarket world too. The side trim, extending from the fenders to the doors, and the hood were also signed by Mansory, and so were the side skirts that are much more pronounced, and mirror caps.
blue-blooded machine has been dropped, and replaced by a much more aggressive-looking offering. Still featuring cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, the new part has a four-fin design, incorporates an extra brake light in the middle, F1-style, and has side flicks to work with the aforementioned parts. The tailpipes are new, and so is that three-piece wing.
As forged carbon is the new carbon fiber in the tuning world, most of these parts have such a finish, contrasting the red body of the Roma. The pictured example has black wheels with red trim, shod in thinner rubber. And since Mansory couldn’t be bothered with releasing images of the interior, at the time of writing anyway, we are going to assume that they haven’t touched it at all, and that’s always a good thing for anyone familiar with their builds.
They haven’t said anything about the oily bits either, yet we do know that a power boost for the Ferrari Roma is on the menu, likely thanks to an ECU upgrade, and maybe a new exhaust system. The output and torque can be bumped to 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 865 Nm (638 lb-ft) of torque. This move improves the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time by three tenths of a second over the stock model, while also increasing the top speed to 332 kph (206 mph).
In case you forgot, without any outside intervention, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 powering the Roma is good for 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) at 5,750-7,500 rpm, and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm. The engine can be revved up to 7,500 rpm, and works in concert with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox. Performance-wise, you are looking at 3.4 seconds required to hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark from a standstill, and 9.3 seconds from 0 to 200 kph (0-62 mph). Flat-out, it will do over 320 kph (199 mph), the Prancing Horse claims.
