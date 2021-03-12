Ferrari Roma "Predatore" Looks Like a Savage Creature in Detailed Rendering

In some ways, the Roma represents a revolution for Ferrari, so it's only natural for the model, which has been on the street for less than a year, to become the first-ever Prancing Horse for many of its owners. But what if some of those buyers wish to indulge in customization affairs outside the borders of the Italian automaker's Tailor Made arm?
The Roma's visual appeal stands in achieving a balance between the aggression required from a contemporary Ferrari and staying true to the old-school design principles of the automaker.
On the one hand, we have futuristic elements such as the mesh grille design defining the Roma's supermodel-like "mouth" or the futuristic LED light clusters adorning both ends of the vehicle.
On the other hand, the generous hood and dominating fenders, with the prominent upper sides, are a nod to the irresistible charm of front-engined grand tourers built before the late 1960s/mid-1970s, when Ferrari started making the midship models that are so popular these days.
Returning to the point made in the intro, the ever-increasing need to stand out and social media trends are two of the main driving forces for the myriad of custom cars that populate our screens on a daily basis. So yes, certain Roma drivers might wish to divert from the subtle approach of the factory styling.
Sure, we've seen a few "modded" examples of the breathtaking coupes, but those quotes are there since, as far as we can remember, none of these went past installing new wheels when it came to the visual part of the transformation.
Well, this rendering comes to change that. And while such a plan might make one expect a radical approach, the customization seen here follows a simple widebody path, albeit one that seems to have a noticeable impact on the look of the Italian 2+2. As such, we chose an Italian nickname that seemed fitting for the title above.
Digital artist Shashank Das decided to gift the Roma with a set of overfenders. Since they feature a floating design, their interaction to the original styling cues is limited.
Thus, the custom shoes filling up the said hardware only came naturally, as they're supplied by Rotiform. The athletic design seems to feature a faux centerlock approach, which reminds one of the motorsport world that Ferrari holds so dear. And yes, that microscopic wheel gap is the result of a lowering suspension.
Nothing else on the machine seems to have been touched, but with the said digital master also handling wrap design, the aficionado is well aware of the impact a specific finish can have. As such, with the Fezza portrayed as if it was completing a shoot in a posh studio in, say, London, the result is vibrant, to say the least.
