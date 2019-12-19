Ferrari Releases New Photos of the Roma, More Detailed Information

First Test Drive of the Mars 2020 Rover Caught on Film, All Systems Green

It’s hard to think about a more beautiful Ferrari than the Roma for the 2020 model year. And yet, there’s still much to learn about the newcomer, including how much the two-seater grand tourer weighs. 10 photos



At the crankshaft, this plant develops 620 PS from 5,750 to 7,500 rpm while torque is rated at 760 Nm from 3,000 to 5,750 rpm. Being a comfy cruiser, Ferrari has also set up the maximum engine speed at 7,500 rpm. For reference, the mill in the SF90 Stradale PHEV is good for 8,000 rpm.



4,656 millimeters long and 1,301 millimeters high,



On the other hand, Ferarri’s engineers poured every bit of go-faster expertise into making the Roma a hoot to drive. In addition to world-class handling, the grand tourer shoots to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Maximum speed is estimated at more than 320 kilometers per hour, which translates to approximately 200 miles per hour for North American and British customers.



Those planning on keeping the car for an extended period are recommended to opt for the seven-year maintenance program, covering all the regular stuff. Regular maintenance takes place at intervals of 20,000 kilometers or once a year, whichever of the two comes first. As if that wasn’t enough, customers can also get what Ferrari calls the Genuine Maintenance program.



Pricing, however, is still a mystery at this point in time. What's certain is that the Portofino will soldier on as the entry-level Ferrari from 189,000 euros, which means that the Roma will be priced in the ballpark of 200,000 euros. In other words, extremely close to the McLaren GT and Aston Martin DB11 V8 with the twin-turbo engine from Mercedes-AMG.

