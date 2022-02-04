Ferrari Purosangue Is Finally Coming, Super SUV Officially Confirmed for 2022

Remember when Ferrari was serious about not making an SUV? The late Sergio Marchionne was quoted saying “you have to shoot me first” when asked by journos about such a model, but in 2018, after numerous contradicting reports, they finally confirmed it.
Subsequently, all sorts of mules, using the modified body of the Maserati Levante, have started hitting the road, and even then, some thought that it will be at least a few years until they finally launch it.
Nonetheless, the Purosangue (Italian for Thoroughbred), which is its official name, is just around the corner, with the exotic car manufacturer confirming it for 2022. The announcement is deeply buried inside the company’s 2021 sales report and was discovered by Motor1.
The “Ferrari Purosangue will commence production in 2022, with deliveries starting in 2023,” the marque said.
As far as the design is concerned, the Lamborghini Urus rival will borrow some elements from existing Ferraris, sprinkling everything with more ground clearance, and getting an all-wheel drive system. A V12 powertrain could be in the pipeline, supposedly with around 800 hp, perhaps joined by a hybridized V8. The 296 GTB’s electrified V6 could power the Purosangue too, recent reports and spy videos have hinted.
Besides revealing their plans about the super SUV, Ferrari has also confirmed that the assembly of the Daytona SP3 will kick off this year. Joining the Icona series, the supercar was shown to the world during the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali event and uses a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12.
Based on the unit powering the 812 Competizione, it features a number of updates, and kicks out 828 hp and 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. Working in concert with a seven-speed DCT and rear-wheel drive, this is the brand’s most powerful internal combustion engine ever, and rockets the Daytona SP3 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.85 seconds, and up to over 211 mph (340 kph).
