Ferrari Owner Shares Epic 12K Mile North America Road Trip in a Ferrari California T

What would be your perfect car if you had another chance to go on a road trip this summer? Not many people would pick a supercar, and definitely not a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. Most car owners would rather get their trucks, trailers, and camping gear and set off on the road less traveled. But the perfect road trip doesn't have to be in the wilderness. Sometimes, all you need is a fast car, a map, and an open highway.

14 photos