Ferrari Owner Shares Epic 12K Mile North America Road Trip in a Ferrari California T

What would be your perfect car if you had another chance to go on a road trip this summer? Not many people would pick a supercar, and definitely not a Ferrari or a Lamborghini. Most car owners would rather get their trucks, trailers, and camping gear and set off on the road less traveled. But the perfect road trip doesn't have to be in the wilderness. Sometimes, all you need is a fast car, a map, and an open highway.
SUVs, crossovers, and off-roaders got a lot of good press for the better part of late 2021 and early to mid-2022. Project Overland Pathfinder was a big hit during the 2021 SEMA, and Subaru fired up the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with the all-electric Solterra. This certainly lit up the mood for some 4X4 action this summer.
But not everyone is jumping on the SUV/Crossover madness taking over the automotive industry. Either way, there's not a better time to love your good ol' fashioned gas-hogging supercar than today. They are facing extinction, and gas prices aren't getting any cheaper.
Well, a Ferrari owner recently posted his 2022 road trip experience on Reddit. This epic road trip covered 12,000 miles (19,312 kilometers) around North America.
The road trip that took two months and seven days covered about 25 cities, three countries, and one national park. He completed this trip in a 2016 Ferrari California T.
"I've been very fortunate to have enjoyed a lot of amazing cars in my life at a young age. Each one, I try my absolute best to enjoy it like there's no tomorrow. In this case, I wanted to make sure I enjoyed my Ferrari California T to the maximum possible." The Ferrari owner confessed.
He started the trip in New Jersey, through Tijuana (Mexico), across the border into Canada, and finally ended in Salt Lake City.
Ferrari California T comes with a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 good for 552 hp (560 ps) and 557 lb-ft (755 Nm) of torque. It channels all this power to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch semi-automatic with manual shift mode transmission.
This Italian luxury sports car will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 196 mph (316 kph).
According to the Ferrari California T driver, he hit a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph) during the trip and had an average fuel economy of 20 mpg with a maximum of 31 mpg.
Now, with that kind of power, you'd think this supercar is suited for the track or long expansive interstate roads. But you'll be shocked to discover these power demons spend more time on city roads, country clubs, or parked somewhere in a garage.
"I had a carry-on suitcase, two backpacks, a set of golf clubs, camping gear, and a camera bag that all fit in the car. When I wasn't driving, I was either playing golf, hiking, camping or working. I stayed at hotels where possible / required and camped when not working." He disclosed.
The only problem he faced was in Kitimat, Canada. Someone tried to rip the Ferrari emblem off his grille but failed. He serviced his Ferrari California T once in Seattle, got pulled over five times, and only got one ticket.
