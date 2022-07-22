Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta on Satin Black HREs Looks Perfect for Summer Madness

Remember the Prancing Horse project name F150? Of course, you do, as that one materialized into the limited-production mid-engine mild hybrid sports car called LaFerrari – part of the ‘Holy Trinity’ of hypercars!
Once in every automotive enthusiast’s dream and secret desire, the source of a poster wall revival among 21st-century teenagers, and the “definitive” Ferrari. Of course, others thought they were better off with a Porsche 918 Spyder or a McLaren P1. Some, on the other hand, just decided to have all three of them in their hidden, air-conditioned garages…
Interestingly, it has been some time since we last saw anyone let one of these marvels escape their tightly secured caves. And it’s even rarer to check out a LaFerrari Aperta, let alone one that is not dressed up in traditional crimson attire. Still, HRE Performance Wheels, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world's best custom forged wheels,” has made our day a little brighter – or at least yellower than the sun itself.
This is because they are highlighting something that is on “a whole new level” right after treating Prancing Horse fans with the sight of a juicy Ferrari 812 Superfast that gained ample styling points (“1,000,” they said) by way of a chrome treatment with their Vintage Series 501 FMR single and two-piece aftermarket wheels.
Now they are doubling on the Ferrari shenanigans with this yellow Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta dressed up in a stunning shade of yellow that would make any Lamborghini green with envy and riding on Satin Black P204 wheels to provide a fitting contrast. And, according to HRE, this Prancing Horse was also the work of the Orange County, California-based “aftermarket automotive tastemakers” over at Boden AutoHaus.
As for technical details (6.3-liter F140 FE V12 plus electric motor and KERS, 950-hp, 2.6s to 62 mph/100 kph and 318 mph/352 kph top speed), does anyone need them anymore?
