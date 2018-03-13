autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Ferrari FXX-K Evo Gets Down To Business At COTA

13 Mar 2018, 11:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In terms of Prancing Horse-badged track tools, the next best thing after the SF71H Formula 1 single-seater is the FXX-K Evo. It’s an evolution of the FXX-K, itself based on the LaFerrari, and owning one is as crazy as the specifications it bears.
12 photos
Ferrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K EvoFerrari FXX-K Evo
Producing 75 percent more downforce than the LaFerrari, the FXX-K with the Evo kit sports a thumpin’ great rear wing, front bumper canards, and the slickest kind of Pirelli P Zero rubber available. The ominous-looking hypercar also happens to be extremely light. Ferrari didn’t go into detail, but it’s lighter than the non-Evo model, which tips the scales at a hatchback-rivaling 1,165 kilograms (2,568 pounds).

If you thought this is impressive, the drivetrain will leave you speechless. Here’s the lowdown: 860 horsepower coming from the 6.3-liter V12 at a screaming 9,200 rpm, 750 Nm (553 pound-feet), and additional get-up-and-go from an electric motor. All in all, you’re looking at 1,050 horsepower and 900 Nm (730 pound-feet).

Blistering is an understatement in the case of the FXX-K Evo, which also happens to sport massive brakes (398x223x36 millimeters up front, 380x253x34 millimeters at the rear). Weight distribution isn’t perfect, however, with Ferrari quoting 41 percent at the front and the remaining 59 percent weighing down on the rear axle.

After taking the veils off the FXX-K Evo at the end of October 2017, Ferrari took the newcomer to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, for its first public outing on the track. Taken together, the cars of the XX programs deployed at the Ferrari Racing Days last weekend total in the ballpark of 20,000 Italian horsepower.

The FXX-K Evo also features an optimized steering wheel and improved electronics. Regarding the latter, Ferrari is utmost proud of the telemetry system, which shows data on the high-definition display inside the passenger compartment.

That’s how the Prancing Horse rolls, though, because there’s demand for such specialized vehicles and there’s profit to be made on the back of those well-to-do people who want the best Ferrari is capable of offering.

Ferrari FXX-K Evo COTA Ferrari hypercar track day Ferrari LaFerrari Hybrid
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  