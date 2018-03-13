Ferrari FXX-K Evo Gets Down To Business At COTA

Producing 75 percent more downforce than the LaFerrari, the FXX-K with the Evo kit
sports a thumpin’ great rear wing, front bumper canards, and the slickest kind of Pirelli P Zero rubber available. The ominous-looking hypercar also happens to be extremely light. Ferrari didn’t go into detail, but it’s lighter than the non-Evo model, which tips the scales at a hatchback-rivaling 1,165 kilograms (2,568 pounds).
If you thought this is impressive, the drivetrain will leave you speechless. Here’s the lowdown: 860 horsepower coming from the 6.3-liter V12
at a screaming 9,200 rpm, 750 Nm (553 pound-feet), and additional get-up-and-go from an electric motor. All in all, you’re looking at 1,050 horsepower and 900 Nm (730 pound-feet).
Blistering is an understatement in the case of the FXX-K Evo, which also happens to sport massive brakes (398x223x36 millimeters up front, 380x253x34 millimeters at the rear). Weight distribution isn’t perfect, however, with Ferrari quoting 41 percent at the front and the remaining 59 percent weighing down on the rear axle.
After taking the veils off the FXX-K Evo at the end of October 2017, Ferrari took the newcomer to the Circuit of the Americas
in Austin, Texas, for its first public outing on the track. Taken together, the cars of the XX programs deployed at the Ferrari Racing Days last weekend total in the ballpark of 20,000 Italian horsepower.
The FXX-K Evo also features an optimized steering wheel and improved electronics. Regarding the latter, Ferrari is utmost proud of the telemetry system, which shows data on the high-definition display inside the passenger compartment.
That’s how the Prancing Horse rolls, though, because there’s demand for such specialized vehicles and there’s profit to be made on the back of those well-to-do people who want the best Ferrari
is capable of offering.