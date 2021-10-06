5 Brian's R34 Skyline GT-R Gets Supra Orange Widebody Look in Furious Rendering

4 R34 Skyline GT-R Pickup Rendering Looks Like the Ford Lightning's JDM Rival

2 A80 Toyota Supra Mixes the JDM Clothes With Bayside Blue R34 Nissan GT-R and A70

More on this:

Ferrari FXX-K Evo “Beauty Sleeper” Has Satin Chrome Red Draped Over Aggressive Lines

The Ferrari FXX-K Evo came into this world in 2017, the same year when the production for the insanely powerful Ferrari FXX-K track car came to a halt. The Evo was at first available either as an aerodynamic package for the existing models, or as a turnkey car for those wishing for the ultimate thrills at the track. 9 photos DCT transmission.



But perhaps the aerodynamic modifications made to the thing are the ones that weighed the most in making this thing a beast on the track. Boasting 75 percent more downforce than the LaFerrari it is based on, and coming to the world lighter than the



All of the above make the Evo a dream car not only for those rich enough to afford one (the price for it is somewhere around $2.6 million) for limited use at the track, but also for those talented enough to envision it a bit differently than stock.



So is the case with the Evo we have here, a rendering coming to light courtesy of a digital designer named Jon Pumfrey (dm_jon). He imagined the racer recently as one wrapped on Satin Chrome Red with black details, a combination of colors that looks particularly appealing on this machine, even if, to some eyes, it makes the thing appear as if it’s taking a nap between outings at the race track.

View this post on Instagram O postare distribuit? de Jon Pumfrey / DomesticMango (@dm_jon) A racer through and through, this monstrous machine is powered by a V12 engine 6.3-liters in displacement, capable of developing 860 hp at 9,200 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. There’s also an electric motor on board, and with the help of that, the size of the troop available to the driver jumps all the way to 1,050 hp and more than 900 Nm, all controlled by means of atransmission.But perhaps the aerodynamic modifications made to the thing are the ones that weighed the most in making this thing a beast on the track. Boasting 75 percent more downforce than the LaFerrari it is based on, and coming to the world lighter than the FXX-K , which tips the scale at 1,165 kilograms dry (2,568 pounds), the car also makes use of specifically calibrated suspension.All of the above make the Evo a dream car not only for those rich enough to afford one (the price for it is somewhere around $2.6 million) for limited use at the track, but also for those talented enough to envision it a bit differently than stock.So is the case with the Evo we have here, a rendering coming to light courtesy of a digital designer named Jon Pumfrey (dm_jon). He imagined the racer recently as one wrapped on Satin Chrome Red with black details, a combination of colors that looks particularly appealing on this machine, even if, to some eyes, it makes the thing appear as if it’s taking a nap between outings at the race track.