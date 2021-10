Ferrari FXX-K Evo “Beauty Sleeper” Has Satin Chrome Red Draped Over Aggressive Lines

DCT

A racer through and through, this monstrous machine is powered by a V12 engine 6.3-liters in displacement, capable of developing 860 hp at 9,200 rpm and 750 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. There’s also an electric motor on board, and with the help of that, the size of the troop available to the driver jumps all the way to 1,050 hp and more than 900 Nm, all controlled by means of atransmission.But perhaps the aerodynamic modifications made to the thing are the ones that weighed the most in making this thing a beast on the track. Boasting 75 percent more downforce than the LaFerrari it is based on, and coming to the world lighter than the FXX-K , which tips the scale at 1,165 kilograms dry (2,568 pounds), the car also makes use of specifically calibrated suspension.All of the above make the Evo a dream car not only for those rich enough to afford one (the price for it is somewhere around $2.6 million) for limited use at the track, but also for those talented enough to envision it a bit differently than stock.So is the case with the Evo we have here, a rendering coming to light courtesy of a digital designer named Jon Pumfrey (dm_jon). He imagined the racer recently as one wrapped on Satin Chrome Red with black details, a combination of colors that looks particularly appealing on this machine, even if, to some eyes, it makes the thing appear as if it’s taking a nap between outings at the race track.