Ferrari F8 Tributo With Dogecoin Wrap Is Such Crypto, Very Musk

4 Jun 2021, 12:13 UTC ·
It will probably shock you to learn that the internet’s most popular Shiba Inu has had its face on cars in the past, including a genuine NASCAR race car back in 2014. That was about a year after the Doge internet meme became popular.
The meme consisted of a Shiba Inu dog accompanied by text, represented mostly by some type of internal monologue in a sort of bad English from a grammar standpoint. Dogecoin was launched in late 2013 before the meme’s Shiba Inu dog ended up on Josh Wise’s race car as part of a sponsorship deal.

Now, the structure of the meme is very basic, usually including two-word phrases where the first word is almost always something like “so,” “such,” “much,” or “very.” It’s very silly, obviously. No quotation marks needed.

Fast-forward to 2021, and Dogecoin is more popular than ever thanks in part to a bullish cryptocurrency market, but also one Mr. Elon Reeve Musk. Yeah, that’s his real middle name, and it definitely doesn’t sound completely made up by an AI-based cyborg trying to pass off as human. Anyway, Musk had a lot of fun with Dogecoin this year.

First, it became the first cryptocurrency to finance a lunar satellite mission that’s set to take place next year, and second, Tesla actually considers accepting payments in Dogecoin for their cars. That said, check out this Dogecoin-themed Ferrari F8 Tributo, fresh off Reddit’s dedicated thread for horrible car mods.

Unless Elon Musk himself is driving this car as a practical joke, it’s safe to say that the owner is quite interested in the value of Dogecoin, or rather its popularity. We’ve never seen a Bitcoin or Ethereum-themed Ferrari before, but Dogecoin? You bet.

As for the car itself, when it’s not busy advertising stuff, the F8 Tributo is a serious piece of kit. It’s powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (the same one found in the 488 Pista), producing 710 hp (720 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.

Keep it pointed straight, and you’ll be hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, on your way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
