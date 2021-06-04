Ferrari F8 Tributo With Dogecoin Wrap Is Such Crypto, Very Musk

It will probably shock you to learn that the internet’s most popular Shiba Inu has had its face on cars in the past, including a genuine NASCAR race car back in 2014. That was about a year after the Doge internet meme became popular.
The meme consisted of a Shiba Inu dog accompanied by text, represented mostly by some type of internal monologue in a sort of bad English from a grammar standpoint. Dogecoin was launched in late 2013 before the meme’s Shiba Inu dog ended up on Josh Wise’s race car as part of a sponsorship deal.
Now, the structure of the meme is very basic, usually including two-word phrases where the first word is almost always something like “so,” “such,” “much,” or “very.” It’s very silly, obviously. No quotation marks needed.
Fast-forward to 2021, and Dogecoin is more popular than ever thanks in part to a bullish cryptocurrency market, but also one Mr. Elon Reeve Musk. Yeah, that’s his real middle name, and it definitely doesn’t sound completely made up by an AI-based cyborg trying to pass off as human. Anyway, Musk had a lot of fun with Dogecoin this year.
First, it became the first cryptocurrency to finance a lunar satellite mission that’s set to take place next year, and second, Tesla actually considers accepting payments in Dogecoin for their cars. That said, check out this Dogecoin-themed Ferrari F8 Tributo, fresh off Reddit’s dedicated thread for horrible car mods.
Unless Elon Musk himself is driving this car as a practical joke, it’s safe to say that the owner is quite interested in the value of Dogecoin, or rather its popularity. We’ve never seen a Bitcoin or Ethereum-themed Ferrari before, but Dogecoin? You bet.
As for the car itself, when it’s not busy advertising stuff, the F8 Tributo is a serious piece of kit. It’s powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (the same one found in the 488 Pista), producing 710 hp (720 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
Keep it pointed straight, and you’ll be hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, on your way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
Now, the structure of the meme is very basic, usually including two-word phrases where the first word is almost always something like “so,” “such,” “much,” or “very.” It’s very silly, obviously. No quotation marks needed.
Fast-forward to 2021, and Dogecoin is more popular than ever thanks in part to a bullish cryptocurrency market, but also one Mr. Elon Reeve Musk. Yeah, that’s his real middle name, and it definitely doesn’t sound completely made up by an AI-based cyborg trying to pass off as human. Anyway, Musk had a lot of fun with Dogecoin this year.
First, it became the first cryptocurrency to finance a lunar satellite mission that’s set to take place next year, and second, Tesla actually considers accepting payments in Dogecoin for their cars. That said, check out this Dogecoin-themed Ferrari F8 Tributo, fresh off Reddit’s dedicated thread for horrible car mods.
Unless Elon Musk himself is driving this car as a practical joke, it’s safe to say that the owner is quite interested in the value of Dogecoin, or rather its popularity. We’ve never seen a Bitcoin or Ethereum-themed Ferrari before, but Dogecoin? You bet.
As for the car itself, when it’s not busy advertising stuff, the F8 Tributo is a serious piece of kit. It’s powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (the same one found in the 488 Pista), producing 710 hp (720 PS) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque.
Keep it pointed straight, and you’ll be hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds, on your way to a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).