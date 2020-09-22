Ferrari F8 Tributo Drag Races 488 Pista, McLaren 720S in $1 Million Battle

We've all seen the social media posts asking us to imagine, say, the three-car garage one would build with $1 million. Your choice can say quite a lot about your personality, at least as far as car aficionado traits go. However, for now we're "stuck" with the following lineup: the McLaren 720S, the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Ferrari F8 Tributo, listed in the order of their market arrival. So, how about some drag racing?
At this point, one might expect an adventure with perfectly-polished logistics, such as the F8 vs. 720S drag strip battle we recently discussed.
And while the stunt that brought us here does take place at the track, the surface doesn't seem to be prepped, while a human "Christmas tree" is used instead of the real deal.
Then again, this fight comes from the vlogging side rather than the old-school enthusiast corners of the Internet. You see, the McLaren, which features a body kit and custom wheels (heck, it could always pack a tune), as well as the 488 Pista, are driven by the young vloggers known as the Dobre Brothers.
As for the F8 Tributo, it was brought to the battle by a car collector named David - as he explains in the piece of footage below, he still needs some hooning experience.
Interestingly, the official numbers place all three mid-engined toys at 720 PS and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft of twist), even though independent dyno testing has shown that the output of the British missile sits at well over 750 horses. And while all three aim to be friends with the scales, the Macca dominates this part of the game, while the Pista is lighter than the F8.
Now, there was no room for the three velocity toys to go at it together, so the races you'll find below see the supercars racing in pairs, with each duo engaging in two races to establish a winner (the action kicks off at the 6:50 timestamp).
