Ferrari F8 Tributo Drag Races 488 Pista, McLaren 720S in $1 Million Battle

We've all seen the social media posts asking us to imagine, say, the three-car garage one would build with $1 million. Your choice can say quite a lot about your personality, at least as far as car aficionado traits go. However, for now we're "stuck" with the following lineup: the McLaren 720S, the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Ferrari F8 Tributo, listed in the order of their market arrival. So, how about some drag racing?

6 photos