Ferrari F8 Digital Steering Wheel Looks Like a Gaming Controller

5 Nov 2019, 12:53 UTC
A digital steering wheel? What's that? Well, at least in this case, we're talking about a rendering, one that portrays a next-generation steering wheel for the Ferrari F8 Tributo.
We can zoom in on the gaming controller-like toy thanks to a brief video, with the clip making the whole thing seem realistic.

Now, those of you who are tuned into our SpeedShot tales might be familiar to the style of the short video, since this comes from digital artist Iskander Utebayev (you might know the pixel wielder under the bat.not.bad nickname).

Well, if there's a carmaker to involve in such a project, that has to be Ferrari. You see, the Prancing Horse's steering wheels are perhaps the quirkiest factory units in the business: the controls for the turn signals, the windscreen wipers, the high beam and a few others are found on the wheel, with the idea being that the driver can keep both hands on the instrument at all times.

And the virtual gadget we have here takes all that to the next level, since its touch interface allows for even more controls to be integrated. Then we have the little screens on the steering wheel, which take various information even closer to the driver.

As for the shape of the thing, this appears to be inspired by the aftermarket conversions that have shown up online. Basically, it trades practicality and safety for the show. After all, there might be certain emergency situations (or drifting scenarios, for that matter) that require the driver to swiftly turn the steering wheel more than the current setup allows.

Nevertheless, the quick release mechanism, mixed with the gaming controller look, is something the tuning realm might look into.

So while racecars use such features to ease cockpit access and facilitate injured driver removal, taking your wheel outside the vehicle and perhaps using it to control various features of the machine, such as the lights or the nose lift, might become the next big thing at your local Cars and Coffee.

