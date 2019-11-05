BMW M Hybrids Are Coming Whether You Like It or Not

Ferrari F8 Digital Steering Wheel Looks Like a Gaming Controller

A digital steering wheel? What's that? Well, at least in this case, we're talking about a rendering, one that portrays a next-generation steering wheel for the Ferrari F8 Tributo. 10 photos



Now, those of you who are tuned into our



Well, if there's a carmaker to involve in such a project, that has to be Ferrari. You see, the



And the virtual gadget we have here takes all that to the next level, since its touch interface allows for even more controls to be integrated. Then we have the little screens on the steering wheel, which take various information even closer to the driver.



As for the shape of the thing, this appears to be inspired by the aftermarket conversions that have shown up online. Basically, it trades practicality and safety for the show. After all, there might be certain emergency situations (or drifting scenarios, for that matter) that require the driver to swiftly turn the steering wheel more than the current setup allows.



Nevertheless, the quick release mechanism, mixed with the gaming controller look, is something the tuning realm might look into.



So while racecars use such features to ease cockpit access and facilitate injured driver removal, taking your wheel outside the vehicle and perhaps using it to control various features of the machine, such as the lights or the nose lift, might become the next big thing at your local Cars and Coffee.



