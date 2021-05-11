Ferrari F40 Pool Party Looks Like the Right Kind of Party

These days, you expect a machine with a Ferrari badge to be able to do 200 mph (322 kph), but back in the late 1980s when the F40 did that, it was the first road-legal vehicle to do so. It was also the final Prancing Horse to be approved by Enzo himself, and the list of aspects that makes the retired Maranello halo car so popular can go on for quite a bit. However, not all F40s have it easy nowadays.
In fact, an example of the Fezza burned to a crisp over in Japan last week, while another one was consumed by flames last year, with the unfortunate event having taken place in Monaco—on il Commendatore's birthday out of all dates.
However, while it's too early to talk about the fate of the former, we're glad to remind you the latter is receiving the attention it deserves. Fortunately, we are now here to feast our eyes on an F40 that's living the ideal life, at least in our book.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story, this Ferrari was recently chilling by the pool, with its tires gently caressed by the grass next to the water—lens tip to Calvin Courjon for these images. By the way, we're talking about a photographer whose camera has served the likes of Mercedes-AMG and Porsche.
And we're not just labeling the days of this F40 as brilliant simply because it keeps the combustion inside its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 or thanks to the fact that nobody parked it inside the pool, the kind of shenanigans portrayed in this rendering we discussed back in March.
You see, the said photographer tagged the Instagram account of the Ferrari in his post (noncatnonadjust) and it comes with a simple description: French F40, yellow headlights, no garage queen.
There aren't that many posts over there for now, but, checking out two of them, we noticed the odometer gained 1,000 km (620 miles) in about four days.
And that kind of figure says something, especially when the price of such a mid-engined delight can easily climb into the seven-figure zone these days.
However, while it's too early to talk about the fate of the former, we're glad to remind you the latter is receiving the attention it deserves. Fortunately, we are now here to feast our eyes on an F40 that's living the ideal life, at least in our book.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the story, this Ferrari was recently chilling by the pool, with its tires gently caressed by the grass next to the water—lens tip to Calvin Courjon for these images. By the way, we're talking about a photographer whose camera has served the likes of Mercedes-AMG and Porsche.
And we're not just labeling the days of this F40 as brilliant simply because it keeps the combustion inside its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 or thanks to the fact that nobody parked it inside the pool, the kind of shenanigans portrayed in this rendering we discussed back in March.
You see, the said photographer tagged the Instagram account of the Ferrari in his post (noncatnonadjust) and it comes with a simple description: French F40, yellow headlights, no garage queen.
There aren't that many posts over there for now, but, checking out two of them, we noticed the odometer gained 1,000 km (620 miles) in about four days.
And that kind of figure says something, especially when the price of such a mid-engined delight can easily climb into the seven-figure zone these days.