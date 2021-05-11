Ferrari F40 Pool Party Looks Like the Right Kind of Party

These days, you expect a machine with a Ferrari badge to be able to do 200 mph (322 kph), but back in the late 1980s when the F40 did that, it was the first road-legal vehicle to do so. It was also the final Prancing Horse to be approved by Enzo himself, and the list of aspects that makes the retired Maranello halo car so popular can go on for quite a bit. However, not all F40s have it easy nowadays.

