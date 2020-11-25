Ferrari F40 "Cyberpunk" Rendered With Supercharged V8 Sticking Out the Back

Despite what the calendar shows, we still live in a world where some enthusiasts feel Ferraris should only come in one color. And that's fine, at least as long as those aficionados don't come across the rendering that now adorns our screens. That's because the digital work portrays the all-mighty F40 in a form that sits quite far from what Enzo intended.
We seem to be dealing with a Cyberpunk incarnation of the retired Maranello halo car, so let's zoom in on the spicy details of this virtual build, shall we?
Most of the pixel magic happens at the back. As far as the styling is concerned, the four taillights of the original are gone, having been replaced by an LED strip that runs from one side of the car to the other.
And, as opposed to what one might expect from such a transformation, the rear wing has been shrunk. The triple exhaust setup is still in place, and the custom diffuser sitting below the said hardware is absolutely massive.
No, of course we're not going to ignore the elephant in the
room engine bay: in lieu of the F40's twin-turbo setup, we find a massive supercharger - the blower and its hat stick out through what was supposed to be the Lexan rear window of the supercar. So, the infamous non-linear power delivery of the F40 is gone, while there are also soundtrack implications.
Up front, the pop-up headlights are still in place, but a pair of LED eyes accompanies them for a modern look.
Now, the gas station setup that welcomes the Prancing Horse in the Instagram post below might be familiar, and we could say the same about some bits of the car itself. Well, the reason for this déjà vu is the Hellcat-animated Ferrari 250 GTO that digital artist Yasid Oozeear introduced before coming up with this F40.
Most of the pixel magic happens at the back. As far as the styling is concerned, the four taillights of the original are gone, having been replaced by an LED strip that runs from one side of the car to the other.
And, as opposed to what one might expect from such a transformation, the rear wing has been shrunk. The triple exhaust setup is still in place, and the custom diffuser sitting below the said hardware is absolutely massive.
No, of course we're not going to ignore the elephant in the
Up front, the pop-up headlights are still in place, but a pair of LED eyes accompanies them for a modern look.
Now, the gas station setup that welcomes the Prancing Horse in the Instagram post below might be familiar, and we could say the same about some bits of the car itself. Well, the reason for this déjà vu is the Hellcat-animated Ferrari 250 GTO that digital artist Yasid Oozeear introduced before coming up with this F40.