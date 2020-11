It's no secret that the Internet can dream bigger than any automaker. We've probably shown you a hundred shooting brake renderings over the years, but only a couple of companies were brave enough to make one. At first glance, the Cupra brand isn't conservative, but it's still limited by the technology within the VW Group.This set of renderings tries to imagine what Cupras would be like if they were developed in partnership with other companies. It's a pretty unlikely thing to happen, as VW doesn't like to admit its shortcomings and pick a partner. But in the virtual world, anything is possible, including a Cupra Supra.Rendering artist superrenderscars has matched up the 2021 Cupra Leon hatchback with the front and rear of the Supra sports car. The result is a car that looks more like a tourer, along the lines of the Mercedes B-Class or the Ford C-Max. Of course, sporty tourers are dead, but we still remember the potent Zafira OPC.Sports cars are something else people wanted to see from the Spanish automaker. In the old days, SEAT used to make the Exeo sedan/wagon using tools it got from the old Audi A4. It's that kind of thinking that results in an RS5-based Cupra Coupe rendering. Wouldn't you guys like to see a 4.2-liter screaming V8 from an affordable car brand?And for an extra dose of excitement, the artist also created a mix of Cupra Leon and Ferrari F12, which was dubbed by Instagram the "Fupra F12." Urban Dictionary says this is a real word, but it means a support device for your fupa.