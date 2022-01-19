Ferrari Enzo Loses Battle Against Tree in the Netherlands, Presumably During Test Drive

It’s been a sad day for fans of the Ferrari Enzo (but, hey, who isn’t a fan of the magnificent supercar named after the company’s founder?), as one of them was involved in a brutal crash in the Netherlands.
It appears that the rare exotic was out for a test drive, as a photographer, who was at the scene when the eye-watering accident happened, reportedly said that he saw a Kroymans Ferrari employee inside. The company’s name was allegedly visible on the license plate too, which was removed just before the Enzo got towed away.
Quoting a witness, ad.nl states that the supercar was speeding in the Baarn municipality, near Amsterdam, on Tuesday morning, when it suddenly lost traction. Shortly after, it hit a tree, which left deep marks on its skin and bones, as there are several body panels that bear the battle scars, and wheels that were ripped off on the right side.
On a more positive note, the passenger cell and the fabulous 6.0-liter V12 engine, which is rated at 651 hp (660 ps / 485 kW) and 485 lb-ft (657 Nm) of torque, rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.65 seconds, and up to over 217 mph (350 kph), do not appear to have been affected at all. Moreover, the driver is said to have been examined by the paramedics, but it seems that no one was injured in this violent crash.
Now, the beat-up Enzo does look salvageable indeed, though it is going to cost a fortune to bring it back to its initial shine. Hopefully, the insurance will cover it, otherwise, the automotive world will lose one fabulous machine, which was already a very expensive unicorn, valued at over $3 million. Production was capped at 400 units, including one that was gifted to the pope.
