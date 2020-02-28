Ferrari-Engined E30 BMW 3 Series Looks Crazy, Could've Happened

The Internet is loaded with memes revolving around the difference between one's profile pics and tagged photos, but how does this apply to cars? Let's take this E30 BMW, for instance. This three-decade-old 3 Series has long left its factory form behind, with its owner going for an all-out build with a Ferrari aroma. Wait, what?
Project cars can spread over many years, so it's no surprise that this Bimmer build started early last decade. And, at a certain point along its journey, the gear head behind it decided to drop a Ferrari motor in the engine bay, as you can notice in the first social media post below.
We're talking about an F430 Challenge racecar's 4.3-liter unit, with this V8 being nearly identical to the one animating the road car. It's just that the naturally aspirated wonder that is this mill sits... backward in the nose of the German four-door.
Having covered the profile pic of the E30 3 Series Sedan, the time has come to zoom in on its real-life photos. And while that Prancing Horse motivation was a mere dream, this BMW no longer features its stock engine.
Instead, the machine is powered by an S52B32, the naturally aspirated 3.2-liter straight-six that powered the North American version of the E36 M3 - at least in its original form, the mill delivers a respectable 240 hp and 240 lb-ft (320 Nm) of twist. And yes, this is a build found on American soil, one that tips the scales at just 2,215 lbs (1.005 kg), albeit in dry form.
Then again, that M3 motor has been placed further in the chassis, while it may also sit lower, which reminds us of the front-mid-engine layout many Ferrari models use.
Now, the caged monster we have here (check out the cabin), seems to have been build as a rally car. Then again, given its hefty steering angle and its hydraulic handbrake, the RWD contraption could easily be used as a drift toy. So here's to hoping the vehicle reaches its final form soon and starts putting those extra horses to work.
PS: If you thought of the Ferrari 458-engined Toyota 86 drift car when noticing this BMW, you should know you're not alone.
We're talking about an F430 Challenge racecar's 4.3-liter unit, with this V8 being nearly identical to the one animating the road car. It's just that the naturally aspirated wonder that is this mill sits... backward in the nose of the German four-door.
Having covered the profile pic of the E30 3 Series Sedan, the time has come to zoom in on its real-life photos. And while that Prancing Horse motivation was a mere dream, this BMW no longer features its stock engine.
Instead, the machine is powered by an S52B32, the naturally aspirated 3.2-liter straight-six that powered the North American version of the E36 M3 - at least in its original form, the mill delivers a respectable 240 hp and 240 lb-ft (320 Nm) of twist. And yes, this is a build found on American soil, one that tips the scales at just 2,215 lbs (1.005 kg), albeit in dry form.
Then again, that M3 motor has been placed further in the chassis, while it may also sit lower, which reminds us of the front-mid-engine layout many Ferrari models use.
Now, the caged monster we have here (check out the cabin), seems to have been build as a rally car. Then again, given its hefty steering angle and its hydraulic handbrake, the RWD contraption could easily be used as a drift toy. So here's to hoping the vehicle reaches its final form soon and starts putting those extra horses to work.
PS: If you thought of the Ferrari 458-engined Toyota 86 drift car when noticing this BMW, you should know you're not alone.