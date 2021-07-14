Ferrari Drops Its Testarossa-Inspired Sneakers by Puma

5 This Ferrari Testarossa Reminds Us How Awesome Gaming Can Be

Ferrari and Puma released a new unisex trainer, this time inspired by the legendary Ferrari Testarossa. 6 photos



With a knitted sock construction and a magnetic fit-lock with a technical ribbon, the ION F is an athletic shoe with a racing attitude. You can get the sneakers for $630. The Italian automaker is all about luxury and performance, whether it’s supercars or Ferrari -branded apparel, footwear, or accessories. With a wide variety of merchandise available on its online shop, from clothing, watches, eyewear, or collectibles, Ferrari’s collection keeps on expanding and renewing constantly.Their newest footwear available for purchase is another collab with Puma, with the two brands creating a unisex sneaker called Nitefox. Inspired by Ferrari Testarossa’s aesthetics, the trainers feature classic colors but an ultramodern design, blending a solid shape with style and functionality.As Ferrari puts it best, the anatomy of the Testarossa car is transformed into a high-performance silhouette in an athletic, aerodynamic shoe featuring oversized proportions. Made of 81 percent soft leather, the Nitefox sneakers are black with yellow around the laces and they proudly display the Prancing Horse on the tongue, as well as a red “Ferrari” label on the back. The Puma logo is also printed on the sole. They also come in white color, with the Ferrari/Puma details remaining the same on both versions.Ferrari enthusiasts can order the Nitefox by Puma sneakers for $560, with available sizes ranging from 5 to 13 (36 to 47). They will be shipped in an iconic, red Ferrari Store bag.The Nitefox sneaker isn’t the only collaboration between Puma and Ferrari. Just a month back, the two companies announced the ION F sneaker, a tribute to another famous sports car, the SF90 Stradale. This too features the same aerodynamic look and is a unisex model, aiming to convey the connection between the curves of the Ferrari cars and the human anatomy.With a knitted sock construction and a magnetic fit-lock with a technical ribbon, the ION F is an athletic shoe with a racing attitude. You can get the sneakers for $630.