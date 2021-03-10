4 Virtual 2021 Ferrari Omologata Spider Looks Like an Easier Coachbuild Project

Ferrari Daytona Shooting Brake Tribute Rendering Prepares Us for What's Coming

Over the years, we have seen many projects that remained confined to the virtual realm even if they clearly deserved so much more. So, it comes as great consolation when a designer like Niels van Roij gets involved in the rendering scene, because we’re then almost sure that things won’t remain CGI forever. 6 photos



After recently presenting a “not your average Italian V12 supercar” in the form of the



We know the classic coachbuild masterpiece was presented to Luigi Chinetti’s American Ferrari importer Chinetti Motors at the behest of a wealthy real estate developer who wanted something different from his



Of course, given the fact that we’re expressly told the company “will allow enthusiasts full insight into the design and development through social media,” we have a feeling we’re going to find out more about the new Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage in the days to come.



For now, all we have to go about are a couple of posts. One depicts some archive shots of the original



As for the real deal, the coachbuilder promises a major overhaul of the (yet unidentified) base vehicle that it will modify. We do know the changes include styling modifications to “almost every single body panel” and, of course, the unique butterfly rear windows will be making a grandiose return.











