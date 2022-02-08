Ferrari and Qualcomm Joined Forces for More Computing Power To Match the Italian Supercars

Snapdragon will be implemented in future Ferrari models thanks to a technological partnership between the two premium manufacturers.
We all know that there is a huge lack of chips worldwide, and carmakers are trying to find solutions to compensate for this problem by either removing some features (such as the Parking Assistance for the Corvette or the touch-screen abilities for some BMWs) or halting production. Since Ferrari is not a high-volume producer, it didn't look like it was in any trouble. Yet, it still needed the best chips available. After all, it is a Premium carmaker and couldn't afford to install mundane processors in its cars.
Thus, it formed a technological partnership with Qualcomm Technologies. The agreement between the two premium manufacturers will have a powerful technological impact on Ferrari's future products. Soon, the Italian supercars will sport full-digital cockpits, but that's only part of the technological solutions brought by the agreement. Moreover, Ferrari will apply the Snapdragon's logo on the Ferrari 1-75 single-seater, which will be unveiled on February 17 at Maranello.
Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari CEO, says, "We believe innovation requires market leaders working together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0, areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport," while Cristiano Amon, President, and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, stated, "We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis."
Ferrari needs to accelerate its development for electrified products. Moreover, didn't unveil any electric supercar yet. Its management looked unconcerned about that matter, but it is obvious that it is the only way for the carmaker to survive. In Europe and many other countries, vehicles with internal combustion engines will be banned from 2030, and the Italian carmaker made only a few shy steps towards the electrification step, while its main competitors already have full-electric vehicles on the market.
