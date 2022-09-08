Ferrari Adds a Splash of Yellow to Its Livery for Monza to Celebrate Track’s Anniversary

Ferrari is looking to do something special for this year’s Italian Grand Prix, seen as how the Monza circuit is celebrating its 100-year anniversary. With that in mind, the Scuderia will add several yellow touches not just to the livery of the F1-75 race cars, but also to the race suits and helmets worn by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
The livery boasts multiple touches of yellow with black inserts, all clearly visible on the front wing, around the halo, on the engine cover and on the rear wing – the latter part also boasts the famous “F lunga” logo in yellow on a black background, same as the drivers’ race suits.
Aside from ‘Ferrari red’, yellow has been a part of the Maranello brand’s DNA since forever, serving as a secondary color.
“The Cavallino was and has remained black. I added the Canary yellow background which is the color of Modena,” said the company’s founder back when the Ferrari emblem was being designed. Speaking of which, the emblem made its debut on the team’s Alfa Romeo race cars at Spa in 1932, a race which Alfa won. Since then, it has featured on every Ferrari car in history.
Wait, so then why aren't Ferrari’s race cars predominantly yellow, you ask? That’s because early in the 20th century, the International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs decided on red as the official color of Italian racing cars. Go figure.
During this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, visitors will be able to spot more touches of yellow in the paddock, on the hospitality motorhome and on the walls of the team’s garage.
As for what we can expect to see on the track, it would be nice for both Leclerc and Sainz to finish on the podium, but as far as who’s favorite to win, you can’t bet on anybody but Max Verstappen at the moment.
Aside from ‘Ferrari red’, yellow has been a part of the Maranello brand’s DNA since forever, serving as a secondary color.
“The Cavallino was and has remained black. I added the Canary yellow background which is the color of Modena,” said the company’s founder back when the Ferrari emblem was being designed. Speaking of which, the emblem made its debut on the team’s Alfa Romeo race cars at Spa in 1932, a race which Alfa won. Since then, it has featured on every Ferrari car in history.
Wait, so then why aren't Ferrari’s race cars predominantly yellow, you ask? That’s because early in the 20th century, the International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs decided on red as the official color of Italian racing cars. Go figure.
During this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, visitors will be able to spot more touches of yellow in the paddock, on the hospitality motorhome and on the walls of the team’s garage.
As for what we can expect to see on the track, it would be nice for both Leclerc and Sainz to finish on the podium, but as far as who’s favorite to win, you can’t bet on anybody but Max Verstappen at the moment.