Ferrari 488 Pista Visits the Dominican Republic, Gives Its Last Breath There

It’s a good day to be the owner of a Ferrari 488 Pista, albeit not the one pictured down below obviously, as the supercar’s value has gone up. Why is that? Simply because there are fewer left on our planet.
The one in question has been badly damaged in an accident that we know nothing about. As a matter of fact, we don’t even know when it happened, as the social media post embedded at the bottom of this story doesn’t say anything about it, other than it supposedly happened in the Dominican Republic.
A quick look at the image of the wreckage that shows it on the side of the road reveals significant scars and bruises all around, deployed airbags, and collapsed suspension. Thus, bringing it back to its former glory will be more than tricky, if it’s not a write-off, that is. Hopefully, the driver, and maybe the passenger, managed to walk away unscathed.
If you’re aware of more pictures, and if you perhaps know what led to this crash, what happened to the occupant(s), and if there were other vehicles involved, then feel free to share everything with us in the comments area. Meanwhile, we will remind you that around 3,500 units of the 488 Pista are said to have been made.
This is a more track-focused take on the regular 488 GTB, with improved dynamics, and more power. The successor to the 458 Speciale, 430 Scuderia, and 360 Challenge Stradale sports the same mid-engine, rear-wheel drive construction. The 488 Pista features a 3.9-liter V8, with twin-turbocharging, behind the seats, with the engine rated at 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. It enables this apex-devouring beast to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.85 seconds and max out at 211 mph (340 kph).
