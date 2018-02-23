autoevolution
 

Ferrari 488 Pista Gets HRE Wheels in Aftermarket-Fantastic Rendering

Whether we like it or not, the introduction of the Ferrari 488 Pista is linked to the Internet more than in the case of other supercars. The Prancing Horse usually manages to keep upcoming models concealed until the big moment of the release, but, this time around, the multiple leaks seems to have generated an early timing for the event.
In fact, Ferrari went on an Instagram post removal spree, with multiple leaked images on accounts with tons of followes being removed earlier this week.

Nevertheelss, now that the 720 hp Fezza has made its online debut (we'll get to meet the machine in the flesh next month, at the Geneva Motor Show), the world wide web simply can't leave the Italian exotic alone. And we're glad!

For one thing, this has already led to multiple renderings portraying the Aperta version of the 488 Pista. And since Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren have no issue with building open-top versions of their track specials, there's no reason that would keep Maranello from delivering such a machine.

And we are now here to deliver yet another rendering of the 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista. This time around, we're talking about a pixel play that takes things down the aftermarket route, showcasing an example of the supercar that has been gifted with custom shoes.

To be more precise, this Ferrari 488 Pista is portrayed with HRE wheels. And while it's not uncommon for supercar owners to give up the factory wheels for custom ones in search of extra personality for their beasts, this Fezza makes things more difficult.

That's because the 488 Pista introduces a first for the Italian automotive producer, coming with optional 20-inch carbon fiber wheels. These are part of a diet that also sees the wonder material being used for the engine cover, the front and rear apron and the rear wing.


 

