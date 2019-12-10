Ferrari 488 Pista "Blondie" Shows Massive Widebody, Chrome Wheels

The modded Ferrari 488 Pista portrayed in the rendering we have here looks too simple... the thing should come with massive decals spelling "just because you can doesn't mean you should."
In spite of what purists will tell you, there's nothing wrong with a rendering - these are mere pixels and those who love to give supercars the widebody treatment will do it regardless of whether such pixel work comes under the spotlights or not.
However, the WB 488 Pista we have here is a proper example of what happens when this kind of tuning subculture is taken too far. And it's enough to check out those uber-fat arches to figure that out. These simply don't seem to put in the effort to fall in line with the sculpted factory lines of the Maranello machine.
For one, things are different when it comes to the wheels that fill up the said arches - I'm definitely not a fan of such mirror shoes, but this wheel style does have its fan base.
Then we have the aero treatment, which is pretty close to the as aggressive as it gets label - the super-sized fin sitting atop of the 720 hp twin-turbo V8 of the monster is more Lamborghini than Ferrari, and looks quite off when not linked to a matching rear wing.
And while the rear valance, with its fins and its side aero element, is something that seems to make sense, at least for track junkies, the winglets leading the downforce assault at the nose of the mid-engined toy simply seem like they were stretched this far to match those arches.
Of course, stylistic exaggerations are one thing and fine execution is another. So we have to applaud the latter - this rendering comes from a digital artist called Arturo Thomas, whose nickname you'll find in the social media post below.
