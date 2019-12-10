autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Pista "Blondie" Shows Massive Widebody, Chrome Wheels

10 Dec 2019, 12:14 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The modded Ferrari 488 Pista portrayed in the rendering we have here looks too simple... the thing should come with massive decals spelling "just because you can doesn't mean you should."
4 photos
Ferrari 488 Pista "Blondie" Shows Massive WidebodyFerrari 488 Pista "Blondie" Shows Massive WidebodyFerrari 488 Pista "Blondie" Shows Massive Widebody
In spite of what purists will tell you, there's nothing wrong with a rendering - these are mere pixels and those who love to give supercars the widebody treatment will do it regardless of whether such pixel work comes under the spotlights or not.

However, the WB 488 Pista we have here is a proper example of what happens when this kind of tuning subculture is taken too far. And it's enough to check out those uber-fat arches to figure that out. These simply don't seem to put in the effort to fall in line with the sculpted factory lines of the Maranello machine.

For one, things are different when it comes to the wheels that fill up the said arches - I'm definitely not a fan of such mirror shoes, but this wheel style does have its fan base.

Then we have the aero treatment, which is pretty close to the as aggressive as it gets label - the super-sized fin sitting atop of the 720 hp twin-turbo V8 of the monster is more Lamborghini than Ferrari, and looks quite off when not linked to a matching rear wing.

And while the rear valance, with its fins and its side aero element, is something that seems to make sense, at least for track junkies, the winglets leading the downforce assault at the nose of the mid-engined toy simply seem like they were stretched this far to match those arches.

Of course, stylistic exaggerations are one thing and fine execution is another. So we have to applaud the latter - this rendering comes from a digital artist called Arturo Thomas, whose nickname you'll find in the social media post below.

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari rendering widebody speed shot
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold 2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
FERRARI models:
FERRARI RomaFERRARI Roma ExoticFERRARI F8 SpiderFERRARI F8 Spider ExoticFERRARI 812 GTSFERRARI 812 GTS LuxuryFERRARI SF90 StradaleFERRARI SF90 Stradale ExoticFERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day