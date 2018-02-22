Ferrari 488 Pista Aperta Rendering Looks Spot On

Yesterday, we talked
about the potential Aperta version of the 488 Pista, with a supercar collector, who owns a 458 Speciale Aperta, among others, sharing a rendering with us.
The collector, who is known by the social media nickname of POG, has now returned to the matter, delivering new renders of the open-air model.
We don't see any reason for which the Prancing Horse would refrain from delivering an open-top incarnation of the 488 Pista - some might expect the track dedication of the mode to stand in the way, but we'll remind you that, unlike Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren have no issue with introducing droptop circuit specials.
In fact, the Geneva Motor Show, which opens its gates next month and will mark the public debut of the fixed-roof Pista, should also see Lamborghini introducing the Roadster/Spyder version of the Huracan Performante.
As such, we're looking forward to meeting the hairstyling-friendly version of the new 720 hp Fezza.
As always with limited edition Prancing Horses, such models are only offered to Ferrari collectors. So it's not unlikely that the lucky few who can make the cut are currently considering if they want to purchase the thing or not, well before the supercar makes its public debut.
With each new model, Maranello engineers try to make their tail-happy machines easier to handle. And while the arrival of the "standard" 488 mean integrating the dampers into the handling algorithm in a specific way (the suspension get slightly soft just as the car hits its limit, so the driver gets a clear indication on what's about to happen, with this being achieved through body roll.
As for the Pista, this relies on what we expect to be an uber-advanced brake-actuated torque vectoring system, which is called the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer.
"The FDE uses Ferrari software to adjust the brake pressure at the calipers. This additional level of control further fine-tunes the Ferrari 488 Pista's performance through, and powering out of, corners making the car's handling even more effortless, intuitive and predictable. The extra confidence the system gives means that drivers can more easily control yaw angles, even on the limit,
" we are being told.
Well, we can't wait to see how the FDE dancing shoes feel in the real world.
The Ferrari 488 PISTA APERTA (Convertible) . I'll take it in yellow. What specs for you? #Pogapista - La Ferrari 488 PISTA APERTA (décapotable) . Je la prendrai bien jaune. Ce serait quoi les specs pour vous ? #Pogapista
