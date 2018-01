Ferrari 488 GTO “Special Series Coupe” Confirmed By CARB Document

The highly anticipated model is listed as “Special Series Coupe” in a document filed by Ferrari with the California Air Resources Board . The filing further confirms the displacement of the engine (3.9 liters, twin-turbo V8) and transmission (7-speed dual-clutch automatic), but nothing else.Bearing in mind the 488 GTB and 488 Spider churn out 670 metric horsepower and 760 Nm (561 pound-feet) of torque, there’s no denying the 488 GTO or whatever it will be called will nudge 700 ponies. Being part of the Prancing Horse’s “Special Series” of cars, along with the 458 Speciale and 599 GTO, the ultimate expression of the 488 is also expected to be lighter than the GTB, which tips the scales at 1,544 kilograms (3,404 pounds).Being filed with CARB for the 2018 model year, the Ferrari 488 GTO should make its debut in the first half of the current year. The most likely venue for unveiling is the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, and for all intents and purposes, the hard-hitting Porsche 911 GT2 RS has its work cut out.If Ferrari doesn’t go mild hybrid with the 488 GTO through the help of Formula 1-style KERS , then this fellow will become an instant classic for being one of the last of its kind. Head honcho Sergio Marchionne made it clear that all Ferrari models from 2019 onwards will be electrified to some degree for two reasons: additional performance and lower carbon dioxide emissions.The F16X sport utility vehicle will also tread the hybrid path, and so will the F80 limited-edition hypercar that’s coming after 2020. As for full-on electric powertrains, the Prancing Horse isn't quite ready to make the jump.