Rayvolt’s X One, the Hyper-Connected e-Bike From the Future

5 Classic Ferrari Police Car Looks Stylish, Used to Fight Crime With V12 Power

4 Ferrari’s 2019 Formula 1 Posters Are Much Better Than the Team’s Results

3 Treat Yourself to a Classic Ferrari: Pristine 1973 Dino 246 GTS Is for Sale

2 Ferrari 456 Gets 13B Mazda Rotary Engine, V12 Now Gone

1 Second Ferrari F50 Manufactured Is Listed for Sale, Costs $3 Million

More on this:

Ferrari 458 Italia Hello Kitty Edition for Gran Turismo Doesn’t Make Any Sense

Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 is quite a beast, so it’s not necessarily surprising that it’s also one of the most popular cars in Gran Turismo. 3 photos



While the purple paint doesn’t necessarily look bad, the Hello Kitty logo certainly does, especially on a car which in real life develops over 550 horsepower thanks to its V8 engine.



Nevertheless, some people actually like this… let’s call it unusual version of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, so just don’t look too surprised if you see someone racing with over 300 km/h in a Hello Kitty car.



For what it’s worth, the GT3 version of the Ferrari 458 Italia saw daylight back in 2011. Since then, it participated in and won several racing series, including four 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps editions.



The GT3 is obviously based on the original Ferrari 458 Italia that was announced at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show and which was equipped with a mid-rear 4.5-liter V8 engine.



Built to replace the Ferrari F430 and designed by Pininfarina under the close supervision of Donato Coco, the new model impressed in terms of performance, as it was able to reach 100 km/h in no less than 3.4 seconds. The maximum speed was 325 km/h (202 mph).



In addition to the racing models, Ferrari has also released several 458 Italia special editions, including a so-called “China Edition” that comprised only 20 units. Announced in 2012, this particular version was specifically launched to celebrate Ferrari’s 20th anniversary in China. Several one-offs based on the 458 Italia have been built as well, including the Ferrari SP12 EC, which was created in 2012 for musician Eric Clapton. This model was believed to cost more than 3 million pounds (nearly $3.9 million).



Ferrari 458 Italia was eventually replaced by the 488, which was announced by the Italian manufacturer at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. But sometimes, the passion for this model can lead to the creation of liveries that don’t make any sense, as it’s the case of this Hello Kitty version that you can download right now from this page While the purple paint doesn’t necessarily look bad, the Hello Kitty logo certainly does, especially on a car which in real life develops over 550 horsepower thanks to its V8 engine.Nevertheless, some people actually like this… let’s call it unusual version of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3, so just don’t look too surprised if you see someone racing with over 300 km/h in a Hello Kitty car.For what it’s worth, the GT3 version of the Ferrari 458 Italia saw daylight back in 2011. Since then, it participated in and won several racing series, including four 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps editions.The GT3 is obviously based on the original Ferrari 458 Italia that was announced at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show and which was equipped with a mid-rear 4.5-liter V8 engine.Built to replace the Ferrari F430 and designed by Pininfarina under the close supervision of Donato Coco, the new model impressed in terms of performance, as it was able to reach 100 km/h in no less than 3.4 seconds. The maximum speed was 325 km/h (202 mph).In addition to the racing models, Ferrari has also released several 458 Italia special editions, including a so-called “China Edition” that comprised only 20 units. Announced in 2012, this particular version was specifically launched to celebrate Ferrari’s 20th anniversary in China. Several one-offs based on the 458 Italia have been built as well, including the Ferrari SP12 EC, which was created in 2012 for musician Eric Clapton. This model was believed to cost more than 3 million pounds (nearly $3.9 million).Ferrari 458 Italia was eventually replaced by the 488, which was announced by the Italian manufacturer at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.