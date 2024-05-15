Ferrari 412 Hommage Design Project Sends Out Mixed Signals, Keeps the ICE Power

The good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to this independent design project by artist Baptiste de Brugiere. You might think he's another member of the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. But he's not.
There are many automotive pixel masters out there. Some are so independent they would never associate with OEMs, others don't mind creating designs for others or even companies, and some are already employed by the big automakers and just want to have fun in their personal time with more automotive creations.
Well, it seems that independent design artist Baptiste de Brugiere stands in the middle – his name last popped up on our CGI radar in 2021 when Skoda brought back to life a vampire-mobile, a tribute to a horror film's sports car. Back then, one of the episodes in the "Icons Get a Makeover" series focused on a forgotten sports car with a very odd name (the Ferat Vampire-Mobile), a Skoda 110 Super Sport that was morphed into the automotive star of the Czech horror film "The Vampire of Ferat."
The film is certainly in the category of "I've never heard of that one" since the movie premiered on the silver screen no less than four decades ago. Still, in 2021, Skoda was the partner of Prague Comic Con, so they summoned a French designer called Baptiste de Brugiere to reimagine the long-forgotten sports car prototype into something worthy of the 21st century. It was a CGI styling exercise, of course, but it was an official one, nonetheless.
Now, almost three years later, we meet again with de Brugiere courtesy of Car Design World as they showcase his Ferrari 412 Hommage project to the world. With a sigh of relief, this design idea is much more likable than a Skoda vampire car, if you ask us – even though some of the comments still call it controversial because of its sharp angles and distinct proportions. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so some can call it a 'CyberFerrari' or a funny clown's shoe, while others think of the Honda S2000 or the Dodge Viper.
In the end, it's an unofficial design project imagining a modern revival of the lesser-known Ferrari 412 front-engined V12 2+2 grand tourer series that also included the mechanically-related 365 GT4 2+2 and Ferrari 400, which was produced from 1972 to 1989. It's a nice update, if you want our two cents on the matter, and something that bodes well for the Prancing Horse's recent styling ethos that has an eye on the past and another on the future – just think of the Roma, 296 GTB, or the recent Ferrari 12Cilindri.
Well, it seems that independent design artist Baptiste de Brugiere stands in the middle – his name last popped up on our CGI radar in 2021 when Skoda brought back to life a vampire-mobile, a tribute to a horror film's sports car. Back then, one of the episodes in the "Icons Get a Makeover" series focused on a forgotten sports car with a very odd name (the Ferat Vampire-Mobile), a Skoda 110 Super Sport that was morphed into the automotive star of the Czech horror film "The Vampire of Ferat."
The film is certainly in the category of "I've never heard of that one" since the movie premiered on the silver screen no less than four decades ago. Still, in 2021, Skoda was the partner of Prague Comic Con, so they summoned a French designer called Baptiste de Brugiere to reimagine the long-forgotten sports car prototype into something worthy of the 21st century. It was a CGI styling exercise, of course, but it was an official one, nonetheless.
Now, almost three years later, we meet again with de Brugiere courtesy of Car Design World as they showcase his Ferrari 412 Hommage project to the world. With a sigh of relief, this design idea is much more likable than a Skoda vampire car, if you ask us – even though some of the comments still call it controversial because of its sharp angles and distinct proportions. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so some can call it a 'CyberFerrari' or a funny clown's shoe, while others think of the Honda S2000 or the Dodge Viper.
In the end, it's an unofficial design project imagining a modern revival of the lesser-known Ferrari 412 front-engined V12 2+2 grand tourer series that also included the mechanically-related 365 GT4 2+2 and Ferrari 400, which was produced from 1972 to 1989. It's a nice update, if you want our two cents on the matter, and something that bodes well for the Prancing Horse's recent styling ethos that has an eye on the past and another on the future – just think of the Roma, 296 GTB, or the recent Ferrari 12Cilindri.