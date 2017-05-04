Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Factory Prototype Heads to Auction with Millions on Its Head

Classic Ferraris sell for lots of money, but even among this group of what most would describe as unattainable pieces of history, some are more special than others.





How much money, though? Well, this is where it all stops being so straightforward, and we start talking about nuances. Some models are more sought after than others (nobody is in any hurry to buy a Ferrari Mondial 8, for example), and even within the same model, some particular cars can value a lot more than their peers.



Usually, that's down to the vehicle's history - the races it has won or took part in, the people who have owned or driven it. In other cases, though, it's enough just to be the eldest brother to have a price tag of over $2.5 million stamped on your forehead.



That's the case with this Ferrari 275 GTB/4 right here which was the factory prototype for what is considered by many to be the most beautiful 12-cylinder car to come out of Maranello - a title that's as hard to be the recipient of as it is to attribute to just one of the numerous vehicles that would deserve it.



The Chassis No 1 began its life on display at the 1966 Paris Motor show before embarking on a trip that took it all the way to America and back to Europe. Over the course of its 51-year-long life, the car has exchanged five owners and was part of very impressive collections of classic



The Most people would be happy with owning any kind of 275 Ferrari - hell, make that any type of Ferrari whatsoever - and it's easy to understand why. If you're a car guy , then this would be a dream come true; if you're not, then all you'd have to do is put the sale ad online and it's money in the bank.How much money, though? Well, this is where it all stops being so straightforward, and we start talking about nuances. Some models are more sought after than others (nobody is in any hurry to buy a Ferrari Mondial 8, for example), and even within the same model, some particular cars can value a lot more than their peers.Usually, that's down to the vehicle's history - the races it has won or took part in, the people who have owned or driven it. In other cases, though, it's enough just to be the eldest brother to have a price tag of over $2.5 million stamped on your forehead.That's the case with this Ferrari 275 GTB/4 right here which was the factory prototype for what is considered by many to be the most beautiful 12-cylinder car to come out of Maranello - a title that's as hard to be the recipient of as it is to attribute to just one of the numerous vehicles that would deserve it.The Chassis No 1 began its life on display at the 1966 Paris Motor show before embarking on a trip that took it all the way to America and back to Europe. Over the course of its 51-year-long life, the car has exchanged five owners and was part of very impressive collections of classic Ferrari until it finally resting in the garage of the current owner who has now decided to put it back on the market.The auction will be held by Coys in London on May 18, with an estimated selling price between $2.5 and $3.5 million.