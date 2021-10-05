3 Ferrari F40’s Got Plenty of Moxie, Burns Rubber With Ease at Car Meet

Ferrari 250 GT TDF wins Best Of Show at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2021

Over the weekend, a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TDF or Tour de France won the Best of Show award at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. This marks the seventh straight year that an Italian car has taken the prestigious award. 6 photos

The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is held each year on the shores of lake Como in Italy and for the past decade has been sponsored prominently by BMW. That's funny because it means the the Ferrari 250 GT TDF is technically the



This special Ferrari bears the TDF nomenclature because a similar car won the 1956 Tour de France, an automotive stage race held at that time. The automotive version of the Tour de France actually dates back to before the cycling version.



This



After its racing career it was moved to the United States before being full restored to Concours condition. Still, it's notable that it was able to win this award because the competition at the 2021 edition of Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este was outrageous.



One incredible example is the gas-turbine powered 1968 Howmet TX Race Car that sounds exacly like a Boeing 747 at idle. Another was the Isdera Commendatore 112i that won its class despite being up against the biggest hitters of the 90s. Those included a Bugatti EB110, a Porsche GT1 Strassenversion, a rare black Ferrari F50, a Mercedes Benz CLK-GTR, and of course, a McLaren F1.



