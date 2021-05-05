5 This Car Wheel-Inspired Watch Looks Like It’ll Cause Wrist Pain

Ferragamo Launches Limited Edition, Eco-Friendly F-80 Skeleton Watch

With sustainable and eco-friendly luxury practices in play, Ferragamo introduced a reworking of the iconic F-80 Skeleton timepiece. Available in blue and green versions, each watch is limited to 200 pieces, using less environmentally sensitive materials and embracing the carbon-neutral production process. 12 photos



The strap is made with low-environmental impact materials. A thin layer of FSC-certified cork covers the internal part, while the external one is wrapped in a fabric composed of post-consumer recycled PET fiber with hole covers made of vegetable-tanned leather. The outer box that accompanies the



The climate impact of the F-80 Skeleton's development has been measured using the ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint standard, which quantifies the emissions from all stages of production.



Ferragamo has received the support of Rete Clima, a nonprofit organization fighting climate change, to obtain the carbon offsets required to make the limited carbon-neutral models. Together with Rete Clima for F-80 Skeleton, the company will support the construction of the Burgos Wind Project, the largest wind farm in the Philippines. This project aims to create jobs and economic opportunities for the local communities.



The



It's not the first time Salvatore Ferragamo uses eco-friendly materials, as in 2017 it introduced a dress made of orange fiber fabric. To celebrate Earth Day this year, the company also redesigned its Top Handle bag, using low impact materials. The watch features an elegant 41mm IP black satin case that encloses a DP24 Automatic Skeleton movement visible through the transparent case back. The skeleton dial, on which the brand's trademark double Gancini logo stands out, is available in black, blue, and green. It also features a scratch-resistant glass that holds a water resistance up to 50 meters (164 ft).The strap is made with low-environmental impact materials. A thin layer of FSC-certified cork covers the internal part, while the external one is wrapped in a fabric composed of post-consumer recycled PET fiber with hole covers made of vegetable-tanned leather. The outer box that accompanies the watch comes in the same materials as the strap while also sporting two shades to match the watch versions.The climate impact of the F-80 Skeleton's development has been measured using the ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint standard, which quantifies the emissions from all stages of production.Ferragamo has received the support of Rete Clima, a nonprofit organization fighting climate change, to obtain the carbon offsets required to make the limited carbon-neutral models. Together with Rete Clima for F-80 Skeleton, the company will support the construction of the Burgos Wind Project, the largest wind farm in the Philippines. This project aims to create jobs and economic opportunities for the local communities.The F-80 Skeleton is currently priced at $2,337, which earns these limited edition watches the most expensive spot out of the collection.It's not the first time Salvatore Ferragamo uses eco-friendly materials, as in 2017 it introduced a dress made of orange fiber fabric. To celebrate Earth Day this year, the company also redesigned its Top Handle bag, using low impact materials.