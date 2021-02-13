Fernando Alonso Undergoes Jaw Surgery After Cycling Accident

2021 Sportsman Plus Truck Camper Promises to Release Liberty Back Into Our Lives

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is currently in hospital, recovering from facial surgery after he was involved in a cycling accident. 1 photo



Specifics on the accident have not been released, but the report does note that Alonso received first medical aid at the scene, from the Green Cross of Lugano ambulance service. This would indicate that the collision took place at some speed.



He was later taken to the hospital for further inspection and, according to an update from the Apline F1 team, doctors discovered a fracture in his jaw. He’s since underwent surgery and is now recovering.



“Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress,” reads the statement. The F1 driver will remain under observation for 48 hours more, after which he will be released from the hospital.



More to the point, the statement notes that this unfortunate accident will have no impact on Alonso’s training for F1. “Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season,” the statement notes.



Alonso reposted this message, adding a caption that he was itching to get 2021 rolling.



Alonso stepped away from F1 in 2018 to pursue other projects, winning the World Endurance Championship with Toyota in 2019, and running in the Dakar Rally and Indy 500. He is scheduled for Bahrain on March 12 for pre-season testing, with the first race set for March 28.