Feisty Toyota GR Corolla Sedan Could Make Subaru WRX Virtually Green With Envy

Toyota recently unveiled the most potent Corolla the world has ever seen, and it proudly wears the Gazoo Racing (GR) moniker alongside the GR Yaris, GR86, and GR Supra. However, some may not be satisfied with the five-door hatchback body style.
Right off the bat, Toyota’s North American enthusiasts have reasons to rejoice as it packs 300 horsepower, GR-Four all-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual transmission in a punchy yet not so little package. The hottest, most hardcore Corolla we have ever seen to date does have a few woes ahead, though.
For starters, some people might sigh in distress when they hear it packs the same 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine as a GR Yaris, even if the engineers massaged it for higher output. Others might think it may not be up for the task when going against the established breed of hot hatchbacks, like the VW Golf R or the upcoming new-generation Honda Civic Type R.
Well, that remains to be seen, though a few fans might not even want to leave anything to chance. For example, the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has quickly imagined a trio of body style derivatives for the newly introduced GR hero. And, after initially presenting a GR Yaris-inspired three-door CGI conversion, he kicked off a veritable digital series.
Naturally, he continued the virtual reel with something even more practical, a Toyota GR Corolla Touring station wagon, for anyone to imagine feisty grocery-getting sessions combined with weekend track adventures. Now, it is time for something entirely traditional: a GR Corolla four-door sedan. That way, it could easily avoid the Golf R and Civic Type R perils in favor of an easier life of Subaru WRX and Hyundai Elantra N fights.
Those, if the GR Corolla sedan were not just wishful thinking, would probably represent easier wins as the VB second-gen WRX or the Hyundai Elantra N have a lower engine output of 271 hp and up to 286 horsepower, respectively. Alas, this interesting battle of Asian sedans may never happen, sadly...
