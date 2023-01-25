Feisty Chevy C/K Drags Cool Diesel Rival on the 1/8-Mile, Earth Is Fun, but Doomed

Frankly, the incredibly harsh weather we have been experiencing over the past couple of decades or so, along with the season shifts (we are soon going to have snow during ‘Christmas in July’), should be enough warning signs for humanity.
Look, I know we are here to talk about cars and other mechanical stuff that usually create emissions even when sitting idle. But that does not mean we cannot be sensitive about climate change issues and think for a minute that maybe our grandkids still need a habitable planet to grow, develop, and perpetuate our love for fast and furious rides. Even if they will be BEVs, hydrogen-powered, or feature some kind of breakthrough sustainable powertrain.
Otherwise, we are just doomed. But what does this have to do with racing in general and dragstrip shenanigans in particular? Well, not a lot, unless you are going to witness some “four-second 1/8-mile diesel trucks, Pro Mods, and dragsters” in the latest feature from the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube.
The host has prepared these skirmishes as part of his coverage of the ODSS Ultimate Callout Challenge 2022 that took place last summer, but only recently (on January 24th) got uploaded to the channel’s reel. The event took place at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana, which is near Indianapolis. The facility includes a 0.686-mile (1.1 km) oval track, a 2.5-mile (4 km) road course, and a 4,400-foot (1,341-meter) drag strip.
Alas, the latter track was a bit underused as this glory challenge focused on the 1/8-mile drag races between a bundle of trucks, Pro Mods, and dragsters – all with fancy diesel power on board and a lot of black smoke and soot on the outside. Hey, I am not going to be the one to throw the first stone at them. After all, motorsport events are far less harmful than mundane vehicles coal-rolling around the nation and do so daily.
So, it is true, these vehicles make you feel like the entire planet is doomed – but only until the smoke clears and you see the first race features a black Chevy C/K truck that was modified into a cool monster. Unfortunately for the series’ fans, it got thoroughly beaten by its feistier diesel opponent, albeit to the tune of a spectacular 4.29s (at 183 mph/294.5 kph) versus 4.9s (at 150 mph/241 kph) victory.
By the way, all this happened in just 35 seconds, so there are five (and a half) more minutes of such encounters to help you feed the dragstrip obsession. I know I already took a quick work-related break and watched them all… twice. So, do enjoy this guilty little diesel dragstrip pleasure, just like I did!
