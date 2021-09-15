Feisty 400-HP 2023 Nissan Z Becomes a Sunshine-Dwelling Practical Shooting Brake

Way before and long after its official introduction this August, the 2023 Nissan Z has been a darling of the imagination world. After all, there are some lofty expectations for this Toyota GR Supra rival.
The Japanese automaker gave us the foreshadowing Z Proto concept almost a year before the introduction of the 2023 Z production car this past month. So, virtual artists around the world have had ample time to come up with their interpretations of the matter.
Many were based on the Proto to signal the tough times that are coming for Toyota’s GR Supra. But pixel masters didn’t relent even after the official presentation, making the 2023 Nissan Z a great virtual companion. One that didn’t think twice before adopting a widebody or becoming a playful Hot Wheels-inspired sports car, among many others.
One of our favorite incarnations had to do with the ubiquitous time travel, as the cool Z32 Nissan 300ZX jumped at the chance of inhabiting the contemporary Z car body. Sugar Chow, the pixel master behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media recently decided to give us another contender for the top position. It’s labeled as something that bodes well for “sunshine, beach, with California girl.”
We are not sure if he’s referring to the significant other or just the ride, but we certainly dig the yellow 2023 Nissan Z appearance. After all, it has a neat twist to it, as the sports car has virtually turned into a practical Shooting Brake. The changes aren’t of an overdone variety, which kind of makes them look effortless.
As such, we have a suggestion for Nissan. Better take this approach into account if the 2023 Z fails to gain traction against the GR Supra. After all, Toyota created the GR Yaris hot hatchback, and the entire world loves it. So, how about a stylish Z to combine daily practicality with the Infiniti Q60-sourced twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine with up to 400 horsepower?
It could turn into both a looker and a hoot to drive, especially when nailing a fast course to the shopping mall after a hard day’s work. Or, perhaps, how about packing everything needed for a weekend picnic and then driving up a mountain course to a remote forest clearing? Yum, that sounds like a Z plan!
