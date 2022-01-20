Feature-Packed Seasam Autonomous, Underwater Drone Works Wirelessly and as a Tethered ROV

Compact, autonomous, and feature-packed, the Seasam from Notilo Plus is described as the first underwater autonomous ROV (remotely operated vehicle) drone.
The Seasam was launched back in 2019 by French manufacturer Notilo Plus but wasn’t so popular until it was featured in Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s horror/mystery movie “The Deep House”, released last year.
Measuring 55 x 45 x 23 cm (22 x 18 x 9”) and weighing 9 kg (20 lb.), the Seasam is a true explorer of the subsea, with the ROV itself being just a part of a larger ecosystem that also consists of the Seasam control center, Notilo Cloud, where all the data recorded by the Seasam is directed, and the Seasam Sensor Hub, a system that allows you to use 3rd party sensors to your drone.
Back to the Seasam autonomous underwater drone, it comes with seven rotors, six degrees of freedom (6 DOF), it can locate and track specific targets and can be used for a variety of applications such as hull inspections, leaks detection, to offer just a few examples.
Capable of working at depths of up to 100 m (328 ft), the drone can be operated remotely from the surface of the water, with the user being able to hook it up to a communication cable. It can also be operated from underwater via the control unit that sends acoustic signals toward it to control/steer it.
The Seasam offers live streaming, packing a camera with a resolution of 2MP (still image) and full HD 1080p (30 fps) (for video) even in low light conditions. It is also equipped with two 1,000-lumen LED spotlights.
Its 6600 mAh battery offers a runtime of 1.5 hours after 2.5 hours of charging, but you can upgrade the battery to a better one that extends the runtime to 4 hours. The camera can also be upgraded to a 4K one.
In addition to its built-in sensors (such as depth sensors, temperature sensors), the Seasam also allows you to mount third-party sensors on top of it, as we already mentioned above.
The autonomous underwater ROV does not come cheap, starting at a base price of approximately $13,600. You can get an exact quote by contacting Notilo Plus, with the manufacturer being able to offer you a customized solution tailored to your specific needs.
