Feature-Packed Seasam Autonomous, Underwater Drone Works Wirelessly and as a Tethered ROV

The Seasam was launched back in 2019 by French manufacturer Notilo Plus but wasn’t so popular until it was featured in Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury’s horror/mystery movie “The Deep House”, released last year.Measuring 55 x 45 x 23 cm (22 x 18 x 9”) and weighing 9 kg (20 lb.), the Seasam is a true explorer of the subsea, with the ROV itself being just a part of a larger ecosystem that also consists of the Seasam control center, Notilo Cloud, where all the data recorded by the Seasam is directed, and the Seasam Sensor Hub, a system that allows you to use 3rd party sensors to your drone.Back to the Seasam autonomous underwater drone , it comes with seven rotors, six degrees of freedom (6 DOF), it can locate and track specific targets and can be used for a variety of applications such as hull inspections, leaks detection, to offer just a few examples.Capable of working at depths of up to 100 m (328 ft), the drone can be operated remotely from the surface of the water, with the user being able to hook it up to a communication cable. It can also be operated from underwater via the control unit that sends acoustic signals toward it to control/steer it.The Seasam offers live streaming, packing a camera with a resolution of 2MP (still image) and full HD 1080p (30 fps) (for video) even in low light conditions. It is also equipped with two 1,000-lumen LED spotlights.Its 6600 mAh battery offers a runtime of 1.5 hours after 2.5 hours of charging, but you can upgrade the battery to a better one that extends the runtime to 4 hours. The camera can also be upgraded to a 4K one.In addition to its built-in sensors (such as depth sensors, temperature sensors), the Seasam also allows you to mount third-party sensors on top of it, as we already mentioned above.The autonomous underwater ROV does not come cheap, starting at a base price of approximately $13,600. You can get an exact quote by contacting Notilo Plus , with the manufacturer being able to offer you a customized solution tailored to your specific needs.