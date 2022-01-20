Feature-Packed Seasam Autonomous, Underwater Drone Works Wirelessly and as a Tethered ROV

More on this:

1 World's First Sea-Air Integrated Drone Aims to Transform Onshore and Offshore Operations

2 The Triton 660 AVA Submarine Is a Front-Row Luxury Seat to the Underwater Experience

3 Autonomous Snake-Like Robot Eelume Is an Underwater Torpedo, It Landed Its First Contract

4 U-Boat Worx's New Sub Is the Fastest in Its Fleet, Has the Interior of a Luxury Supercar

5 Proteus Is World’s Largest Underwater Lab and Habitat, the ISS of the Sea